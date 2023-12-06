clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Nick Saban lobbies for Alabama to get in CFP field with win over Georgia, …
ATHENS — Alabama football does not have control of its destiny as it enters into the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Alabama star among former Georgia players scattered around college ranks
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has grown accustomed to seeing former Georgia players across the sideline from him, and that will happen again on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jalen Milroe: Alabama’s ‘can’t miss’ star embraces challenge Georgia …
ATLANTA — The “Milroe Miracle” moment at Auburn is “100 percent over with” and Jalen Milroe says he has moved on.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dates reportedly set for 2024 Georgia football games against Texas, Alabama
ATHENS — Georgia will take on Alabama this coming Saturday in the SEC championship game. And we may now know the date of the next time these two teams meet.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Alabama escapes Auburn with ‘Milroe Miracle,’ Nick Saban sets sights on …
AUBURN, Ala. — Nick Saban allowed himself a chuckle moments after a memorable finish propelled his powerhouse Alabama program to a 27-24 win at Auburn.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents revealed

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart issues official statement on playing Georgia-Florida …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and what comes next for Georgia …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Star Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson will not play in the …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.