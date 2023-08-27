Simpson is the sort of coach Kirby Smart respects, as he has truly had to “eat off the floor” from the start of his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State.

In fact, the UT-Martin coach sounded kind of like Smart when discussing his team’s approach to the 2023 season

“The mindset everyday is that the 2021 championship had nothing to do with 2022,” Simpson said. “The 2022 championship will have no impact on what we do in 2023. It’s an ‘eat off the floor if you are hungry enough’ mentality. I talked to the guys the other day about ‘now what’? You go to meetings, now what can you do to improve? You just went to weights, now what can you do to make yourself stronger and a better player?

These kids have done a nice job of buying into the mentality that we aren’t the hunted but rather the hunters. That hungry mentality is who we are and that will not change.”

Simpson, like Smart, is a former SEC football player having started his career as a quarterback and baseball player at Mississippi State before finishing up at Southern Miss.

Simpson’s son, Ty Simpson, is a well-known SEC quarterback at Alabama who is expected to compete for the Crimson Tide’s starting job this season.