The college football talk never stops, so it wasn’t so surprising to hear chatter on the SEC Network on Friday about the goings on at Alabama and Georgia.

One doesn’t have anything to do with the other, at the moment, as both programs are deep into their preparations for the spring football sessions.

The Tide, with first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, obviously lacks the continuity Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

Alabama is still scrambling to fill its staff after longtime DeBoer offensive coordinator — and play caller — Ryan Grubb took the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks.

DeBoer’s offensive line coach, Scott Huff, also left the Tide to work with the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s an unsettled situation to be sure, thought Georgia has its challenges, too.

Here are three takeaways about the two programs that have been atop the SEC the past four seasons:

Texas is the threat

Kirby Smart and his staff are focused on the Georgia players and little else, but fans and analysts are fast-forwarding into the season.

The Bulldogs’ trip to Tuscaloosa is surely much anticipated, but more fans have been talking about what will be Georgia’s first trip to Austin since 1958.

There’s an F-1 race in Austin that same weekend, and hotel rooms and flights are at a premium.

ESPN CFP analyst Heather Dinich ranked the Georgia-Texas game No. 1 among games having implications on the 12-team playoff.

Nick Saban GameDay

Saban’s presence on the College GameDay set is greatly anticipated, as he is one of the most interesting and entertaining coaches in the business, and his historic success brings immediate credibility.

The former Alabama coach has long said he’s concerned with how he’ll feel without football, but it’s a safe bet he’ll continue to take great care of his health.

So much so, in fact, that it’s not completely unreasonable to wonder if Saban might be tempted to return to the sideline one day.

For now, Saban is a television analyst, and that comes as a relief to the SEC competition.

DeBoer learning curve

DeBoer was dropped into the SEC without any experience in the league for familiarity with the landscape.

Further, DeBoer has had to scratch together a staff quickly — one that the vast majority of Alabama players did not sign up to play for.

DeBoer has precious little time to win over the players, as another transfer portal window will open up the second half of April. It’s not a stretch to project more turnover in Tuscaloosa before the start of next season.