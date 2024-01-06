ATHENS — Carson Beck ranks among the top Heisman Trophy candidates for next season, and the Georgia quarterback will have an opportunity to go head-to-head with them.

Beck joins CFP quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe at the top of the preseason list, each at “+750″ per then FanDuel online wagering site.

Other top candidates for 2024 include new Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+1000), first-year Tennessee starter Nico Iamaleava (+1800), first-year Oklahoma starter Jackson Arnold (+1800), Texas A&M starter Conner Weigman (+1800) and Michigan starter (J.J. McCarthy +1800).

Milroe got the upper-hand on Beck last season by outplaying the Georgia QB in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game.

Milroe’s dual-threat ability helped him make the key plays when he had to against Georgia, and he didn’t turn the ball over against the Bulldogs.

Milroe most notably completed a fourth-down conversion pass that led to a TD, as he identified a Georgia freshman linebacker in broken coverage that led to a 28-yard TD on a first-and-20.

Milroe was sacked four times (-29 yards), but he was still able to make key plays with his feet (68 yards), including a back-breaking 30-yard scramble that prevented Beck and the offense from a last-minute comeback.

Beck who passed for 243 yards and was sacked twice, was unable to throw for any touchdowns or make any substantial plays with his feet, his longest run going for 8 yards.

Ewers, meanwhile, won an epic head-to-head game with Milroe in Tuscaloosa the second week of the season, leading Texas to a 34-24 win over the Tide.

Ewers was 24-of-38 passing for 349 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Alabama defense, including two TD passes to former UGA receiver Adonai Mitchell.

That Texas win over Alabama put the Longhorns ahead of the Tide in the CFP pecking order, and essentially cost a one-loss Georgia team from making the playoff.

The Bulldogs might have had a shot at making the four-team CFP field ahead of one-loss Texas had they played Oklahoma as scheduled and beaten the Sooners.

Oklahoma, or course, beat Texas head-to-head and that would have given UGA the transitive property victory it needed.

Beck set a single-season UGA record for completion percentage and likely would have set a school-record for single-season passing yardage had Kirby Smart not taken mercy on Florida State by removing his starting QB at halftime of a 63-3 Orange Bowl win.

Beck has already said he sees areas where he can make “huge” improvements this offseason, among them would be his ability to extent plays with his feet and scramble for yardage.

The rising fifth-year senior is an impressive athlete whose speed and running skills became more obvious as the season wore on and he became more comfortable in that aspect of the game.

Beck’s main weapon is his electric NFL arm, and UGA is in the process of trying to build a capable supporting cast around him.

Trevor Etienne adds a dimension in the backfield as an excellent pass-catching back, but Georgia can’t replace what All-American tight end Brock Bowers brought to the field with his clutch catches and runs after the catch.

Georgia still lacks the proven perimeter threat Adonai Mitchell brought during the 2021 and 2022 championship seasons, and Ladd McConkey provided in games he was healthy enough to play in 2023.

And yet, if Georgia can find a way into the 12-team CFP or win the SEC Championship Game, Beck is a good bet to finish among Heisman Trophy voting leaders.

Milroe was sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, benefitting from the same sort of late-season, recency-bias bump that Stetson Bennett did with his impressive performance in the 2022 SEC Championship game.

Bowers, it’s worth noting, received some Heisman Trophy votes this season despite his injuries but did not finish in the Top 10.

Bowers was running seventh among Heisman Trophy favorites prior to his injury on the soft — and questionable — turf at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Eventual winner Jayden Daniels had the same odds in the Oct. 11 article at that time, per the USA Today Heisman Trophy tracker.

Georgia does’t have any other players among the Top 21 Heisman Trophy favorites at this time with its top two rushers and three of the top four receivers headed to the NFL.

The Bulldogs’ defense, however, will see its share of Heisman Trophy favorites on the other side of the ball.

2024 Heisman Trophy Showdowns

Here’s a look at UGA’s games against Heisman Trophy favorites next season:

Aug. 31, in Atlanta vs. Clemson (QB Cade Klubnik)

Sept. 28, in Tuscaloosa vs. Alabama (Milroe)

Oct. 19, in Austin vs. Texas (Ewers)

Nov. 9, in Oxford vs. Ole Miss (Jaxson Dart)

Nov. 16, in Athens vs. Tennessee (Iamaleava)