ATLANTA — The “Milroe Miracle” moment is “100 percent over with” and Jalen Milroe has moved on.

Milroe’s life and career, however, will never be the same as he has taken his place alongside Alabama legends in the annals of great Iron Bowl finishes and now looks to lead the Tide to a championship.

The Alabama redshirt freshman quarterback, more than any other player in the game, will be in the spotlight when the Tide plays No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday (TV: 4 p.m., CBS) in the SEC Championship Game.

Milroe, who laughed when acknowledging he’s “much bigger” than the 6-foot-2, 220 pounds he’s listed at in the Alabama game notes, sounds ready for the next moment.

“I see every opportunity to get better, and I see every moment as a growing moment,” Milroe said on his SEC title game teleconference this week.

“I know I’m not a finished product, and I just constantly try to be the best version of myself on and off the field.”

Finished or not, Milroe is starting to have an Anthony Richardson look about him. The Florida quarterback was drafted in the first-round following his redshirt sophomore season -- his only one as the Gators’ starter -- in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Milroe clearly ranks among the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation with his great arm strength and the look of a running back he takes on once tucking the football.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart suggested Milroe a bigger, more physical version of former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Indeed, even UGA center Sedrick Van Pran, once a quarterback in his youth, takes pause to watch Milroe’s amazing highlights.

“I think ultimately we’re all deep down just fans of the game, (and) we try to watch as much football as possible,” Van Pran said. “He’s definitely a guy that I think a lot of guys have a lot of respect for.

“He brings a very unique sense to the game; he can extend plays with his legs, he can throw the ball downfield, he’s really, really tough and he’s also smart.”

Milroe also plays the game with a level of passion that slipped out in the immediate aftermath of the game, when cameras caught an emotional outburst of the Alabama players saying “give me the Heisman.”

Milroe sounded almost apologetic for the moment, even though such emotion is exactly what makes college football so special.

“First off, that was an emotional moment, so things came out that was all through emotion,” Milroe said. “The biggest thing was I was just so proud to be in the moment. But the biggest thing I just want to do is be the best teammate I can and worry about the task at hand …. "

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore said Milroe’s teammates all recognize his leadership and team-first approach.

“The USF game, just to see how he handled the situation,” Moore said, referring to how Milroe handled being benched by Nick Saban the week after Alabama lost to Texas in Tuscaloosa.

“He was still there for his teammates, still talking, hyping us up, being positive on the sideline. I think that’s when I realized how much of a leaderJalen was and how much of a great teammate he was.”

Moore had already noted Milroe’s talents when the Alabama quarterback threw for a career-high 321 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 26-20 road win at Texas A&M earlier this season.

“I actually got injured that game and I was in the locker room for a little while,” Moore said, “and I come out and I see he’s thrown the ball for like 250 yards … he just keeps bombing and bombing it.

“That’s when I saw the team get really comfortable with him, and him trust in himself and his abilities.”

For all of his physical tools, Milroe shared how much hard work went into him being able to execute in the clutch at Auburn and reach this platform.

“My dad and I trained constantly through the off-season, and the biggest thing, my dad is big on repetition,” Milroe said. “I might throw an out route probably 30 times or a go ball, a lot, constantly, until it’s perfect, until I can’t miss.

“… I think that just truly contributed to the last game throw, and it was just falling back to your level of training.”

And now, it’s up to Milroe to rise to the challenge Kirby Smart’s renowned Georgia defense will present.

“Definitely we have to embrace the challenge that’s ahead of us,” Milroe said. “They’re coming off of more than a 20-game winning streak (29), so it’s deinfitely a challenge for the guys in the locker room.

“But at the end of the day, it’s all about doing our job, and we’re just excited for the challenge.”