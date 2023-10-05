clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

SEC Power Rankings: Kirby Smart cites parity, ‘don’t know how good of a …
ATHENS — Has the SEC finally lost its national dominance?
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
Florida football has a chance to make modern-era history at Kentucky on Saturday, but not the right kind.
Mike Griffith
SEC Power Rankings: Georgia making history but sideshows capturing …
ATHENS — The national media attention is bouncing all over the country, from one sideshow and trending topic to the next.
Mike Griffith
Georgia leads SEC in noon games since 2013, Kirby Smart turns it into an …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has mastered the art of noon kickoffs for Georgia football, and he had plenty of practice.
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Dan Lanning channels inner-Kirby Smart after Colorado trash talk
ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning spent four seasons learning under Kirby Smart and helping to build arguably the most dominant defense of the post-BCS era.
Mike Griffith
Georgia tailback Kendall Milton ‘great this week’ in practice, could …

Mike Griffith
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart continues to see Daylen Everette gain confidence with …

Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Kentucky as Bulldogs continue practice

Connor Riley
Georgia football trusts its plan for linebacker Jalon Walker: ‘He’s …

Connor Riley
