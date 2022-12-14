Kirby Smart shares how Mike Leach changed football forever: ‘A special man’
ATHENS — The impact that Mike Leach had on football extends far beyond the limits of Starkville, Miss.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained as much when speaking on the college football icon, who passed away this week at the age of 61.
While many in college football will miss his one-of-a-kind personality, the concepts and schemes he introduced will live on and continue to impact football at the high school, college and NFL level.
“His impact is really felt more at the high school level, I think, because we see the vision that he had in terms of passing the ball, throwing the ball, from his young years with Coach (Hal) Mumme all the way through now,” Smart said.
“But what you don’t see is the trickle-down effect that he’s had where we go watch a high school team play and the elements of his offensive system are pervasive. It’s like all over the place.”
Mississippi State and Georgia played twice with Smart and Leach at their respective schools. Georgia won both contests, but not without being pushed in each game. The 2022 game saw Georgia pull away for a 45-19 win, but it was 17-12 at halftime.
Leach’s teams were consistently one of the best passing attacks in the country. Whether it be Kliff Kingsbury in the early 2000′s or Will Rogers at Mississippi State this season, Leach always found a way to get the most out of his quarterbacks.
And Leach’s schemes weren’t just used by his teams. Consider that all four Heisman Trophy finalists — Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett — all play within offenses that use air raid concepts.
“He changed the game from years ago when it was wishbone, triple option,” Smart said. “You couldn’t watch a high school game without Wing T, veer option, triple option, wishbone, to now you actually see more air raid elements than you do those. And he had a large part to do with that.
“A special man and heartfelt feelings going out to his family, his wife and his kids.”
Mississippi State is going to finish out its season in honor of Leach, as it will play in Illinois on Jan. 2. Georgia has began practicing for its game against Ohio State on Dec. 31.
