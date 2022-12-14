Kirby Smart shares how Mike Leach changed football forever: ‘A special man’

ATHENS — The impact that Mike Leach had on football extends far beyond the limits of Starkville, Miss. Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained as much when speaking on the college football icon, who passed away this week at the age of 61. While many in college football will miss his one-of-a-kind personality, the concepts and schemes he introduced will live on and continue to impact football at the high school, college and NFL level.

Related: College football world reacts to sudden passing of Mike Leach “His impact is really felt more at the high school level, I think, because we see the vision that he had in terms of passing the ball, throwing the ball, from his young years with Coach (Hal) Mumme all the way through now,” Smart said. “But what you don’t see is the trickle-down effect that he’s had where we go watch a high school team play and the elements of his offensive system are pervasive. It’s like all over the place.”