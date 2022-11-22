LOOK: Lane Kiffin goes to extreme lengths to deny he’s leaving Ole Miss for Auburn, takes shot at reporter

Silly season has started in college football. And Lane Kiffin is at the center of it at the moment. The current Ole Miss coach has been heavily linked to the opening at Auburn. On Monday night, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News in Starkville, Miss., reported that Kiffin would step down as Ole Miss’s head coach following the Egg Bowl and accept Auburn’s head coach opening. The Auburn job came open after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin in October. Kiffin though refuted the report, as only the Ole Miss coach can. At first, he responded by saying that was news to him.

Kiffin has been known to troll from time to time using Twitter but this takes it to a new level. Under Kiffin’s leadership, Ole Miss has gone 23-10 over the past three seasons. Ole Miss played in the Sugar Bowl last season and sits at 8-3 entering this week’s game against Mississippi State. The job rumors though appear to be having some impact on the Rebels. After starting the season 7-0, the Rebels have gone just 1-3 and have lost back-to-back games. Ole Miss found itself down 42-6 against Arkansas this past seeking before finishing with a 42-27 defeat.