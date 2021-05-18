Former Georgia safety Major Burns transfers to LSU

Burns, who entered the transfer portal on May 3, announced his move via his Twitter account.

Major Burns is heading back to his hometown of Baton Rouge, La., to continue his college career, as the former Georgia safety announced he would be transferring to LSU.

The PAC-12 changed its intraconference transfer rule on Monday, joining the likes of the ACC and Big 12 in doing so.

Burns was a long-time LSU commit before decommitting and flipping to Georgia before the start of the early signing period in the 2020 recruiting class.

Georgia and LSU are not set to play any time soon. The last regular-season matchup between the two sides came back in 2018, when LSU beat Georgia 36-16. The two teams did play in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, which LSU won 37-10. The Tigers went 5-5 last season.

Georgia will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4, when it takes on the Clemson Tigers. That game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start time and can be seen on ABC.

