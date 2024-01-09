ATHENS — College football fans and followers deserved better this season.

The thought emerged when opening the “Bear Bryant” Coach of the Year Award and noting Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was not among the eight finalists.

Harbaugh was suspended three games at the start of the season for NCAA recruiting violations, and he served another three-game suspension at the end of the season as a result of Michigan’s version of “Spygate,” involving sign-stealing.

“The off-the-field issues, we’re innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent,” Harbaugh said in his post-game press conference on Monday night. “And I’d like to point that out.”

Championship press conferences shouldn’t include such discourse, but that’s where the UM program is at, and there’s a chance more sanctions could be ahead.

In short, it’s possible the Wolverines’ championship might one day be vacated.

And yet, Harbaugh hoisted the big trophy on Monday night, extolling the virtue of being a “Michigan Man,” an age-old arrogant play aimed at projecting superiority.

It seemed to translate for Michigan offensive line — wearing white gloves to blend in with Washington’s jerseys — as ACC officials working the game appeared to allow it greater latitude at key junctures of the 34-13 win.

The only thing worse than the no-call hold on the Michigan play that broke the game open was the tickey-tack hold that broke the Huskies’ back on the previous possession.

Down 20-13, Michael Penix Jr. connected with Rome Odunze for 32 yards to the Michigan 35, only to have the play brought back by a questionable holding call.

The Huskies punted three plays later, and on the Wolverines’ first play of the ensuing possession, J.J. McCarthy completed a 41-yard pass to Colston Loveland to the Washington 30.

Four plays later, Michigan scored on Blake Corum’s 12-yard run to go up 27-13 and essentially clinch the game.

Two calls/non-calls on two pivotal plays — both going against one team — it was a hard way to see a game decided.

To be clear, the Wolverines were the better team in this game, having came through the front door with a hard-fought 27-20 win over SEC Championship Game winner Alabama in the CFP Rose Bowl Semifinal.

Michigan was as dominant at the line of scrimmage against Washington as their 303-46 rushing advantage would indicate.

The Wolverines’ defense was also as fierce as any unit in college football, harassing Heisman Trophy runner-up into a 27-of-51 passing performance that netted 255 yards with one TD and two interceptions.

There might not have been a team capable of beating Mighty Michigan on this night.

Fact is, Michigan didn’t need those two controversial calls to win the championship game.

And Harbaugh and his staff didn’t need to break the rules to gain recruiting and scouting advantages.

The fact Harbaugh was suspended twice, for a total of six games this season, will forever be attached to the Michigan championship.

That’s too bad for the Wolverines and their fans, and it’s too bad for college football.