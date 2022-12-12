Update: Mike Leach ‘critical’ after Sunday health emergency per reports
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is reportedly in a “critical medical situation,” per the AP and several reports on Monday.
The 61-year-old Leach, who just completed his third season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, suffered a health emergency at his home on Sunday.
Leach was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, per the Mississippi State athletic department.
No further details or information have been made available at the time of this publication.
Leach Suffered a persistent cough that was notable in his interviews the week Georgia played Mississippi State in November.
According to reports, Leach acknowledged he was dealing with pneumonia late in the season.
It is not known if Leach’s current health issue is related.
The sports world has voiced support en masse for Leach, one of the most popular and celebrated figures in coaching.