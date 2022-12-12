Report: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach suffered massive heart attack, situation ‘dire’
According to sources cited, two of Leach’s four children are in Jackson with their father and two others are en route.
The newspaper also reported that Leach “may have suffered seizures,” and there is a possibility of brain damage.
Leach coached through a bout of pneumonia this season, including when Mississippi State faced Georgia on Nov. 12, his cough noticeable in on-air interviews.
Coaches, players and fans across the sports world have continued to voice support for Leach, one of the most popular and celebrated figures in the profession.
Leach led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 mark in his third season at the helm, and the program headed for a third-straight bowl trip.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will be in charge or the team until Leach’s return, per a school statement.