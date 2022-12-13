SportsCenter video memorializes Mike Leach, Kirby Smart’s comments on his offense and social media reaction
ATHENS — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the death of Mike Leach, who passed away Monday night at the age of 61, and several others took to social media to share their thoughts.
ESPN’s SportsCenter put together a warm narrative that captured Leach’s story and personality.
We will miss Mike. Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives. His innovative approach to the game contributed to the evolution of college football.
We mourn his untimely passing as we offer our support to Mike’s wife, Sharon, their children and grandchildren, along with his current and former players, coaching colleagues and the Mississippi State community.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had sent well-wishes for Leach and his family on Monday and was most respectful of Leach when discussing the genius of the Mississippi State coach.
Two seasons earlier, a short-handed Mississippi State team came into Sanford Stadium and held UGA to 8 yards rushing. Georgia escaped with the 31-24 win on the arm of former QB J.T. Daniels, who passed for 401 yards that night.
Leach shared his praise of current Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett this season and provided an outline on the challenges it would take to upset the No. 1-ranked team.
Even after the game, the ever-competitive Leach was still reviewing plays and junctures in the contest that might have made a difference for his upset-minded team.
Leach was 19-17 in his three seasons leading Mississippi State including an 8-4 mark this season. The Maroon Bulldogs earned a bowl berth each season under his direction.