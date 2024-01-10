Alabama head coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring, according to a report from Chris Low of ESPN.

Saban has been the head coach at Alabama since 2007. He also served as the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, where he also won a national championship.

In total, Saban won seven national championships, including six at Alabama.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart served as Saban’s long-time defensive coordinator, as he worked at Alabama from 2007 through 2015.

