Sam Pittman updates SEC return of Matt Landers, shares insight into Dan Lanning’s opening game mindset
ATHENS — Sam Pittman knows what Matt Landers has gone thorough and what Dan Lanning has directly in front of him.
The popular Arkansas coach shared an update on Landers, a former Georgia receiver now starting for the Razorbacks, and provided insight into what the Oregon head coach is feeling with a matchup against his former team coming up.
At least Dan had it on the schedule when he took the job, I didn’t,” Pittman said of Oregon’s opening game against the Bulldogs this Saturday.
“I had no idea we were gonna pay Georgia when I took the job, and they ended up being first game through the Covid situation.”
The SEC played a modified 10-game schedule made up exclusively of league teams in 2020 amid the global pandemic.
Pittman and Arkansas were assigned arguably the toughest schedule in the league with crossover games against 2020 SEC East Division champ Florida, Tennessee and its opener with Georgia.
“(Lanning) will be excited about it, he’ll also be very nervous, because of the talent and program they have at Georgia,” Pittman said. “He’ll be well aware of what they do — it’s just how he defends it and attacks it on offense.”
Georgia beat Arkansas in that 2020 season-opening game, rallying from a half-time deficit behind Stetson Bennett for a 37-10 win.
Matt Landers was a receiver for Georgia that day, catching 2 passes for 27 yards in the win over the Razorbacks.
Those were the only two passes Landers caught in the eight games he played in his junior season before leaving the program.
Since then, Landers has transferred in and out of Toledo and won a starting spot with Arkansas.
“Obviously he has a lot of speed, talent and height — he’s about 6-5 — and he can really run,” Pittman said. “We found out he was in the portal and we went after him. Certainly, he’s changed his body, he’s matured and he’s catching the ball really well.
“I can’t wait to see what he’s able to do on Saturday.”
Pittman remembers the potential everyone at Georgia knew Landers had with the Bulldogs,
“When he was younger, he wasn’t catching the ball like he is now, and that happens a lot of times with young receivers,” Pittman explains.
“He’s matured off the field; he wasn’t a problem, but he’s gotten older and understands how to handle situations,” Pittman said. “He runs very good routes and he’s very fast, so he’s certainly one of the deep threats for us.”