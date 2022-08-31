Sam Pittman updates SEC return of Matt Landers, shares insight into Dan Lanning’s opening game mindset

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman likes what former Georgia WR Matt Landers can do, knows what Dan Lanning is going through ATHENS — Sam Pittman knows what Matt Landers has gone thorough and what Dan Lanning has directly in front of him. The popular Arkansas coach shared an update on Landers, a former Georgia receiver now starting for the Razorbacks, and provided insight into what the Oregon head coach is feeling with a matchup against his former team coming up.

At least Dan had it on the schedule when he took the job, I didn’t,” Pittman said of Oregon’s opening game against the Bulldogs this Saturday. “I had no idea we were gonna pay Georgia when I took the job, and they ended up being first game through the Covid situation.” The SEC played a modified 10-game schedule made up exclusively of league teams in 2020 amid the global pandemic.

Pittman and Arkansas were assigned arguably the toughest schedule in the league with crossover games against 2020 SEC East Division champ Florida, Tennessee and its opener with Georgia. “(Lanning) will be excited about it, he’ll also be very nervous, because of the talent and program they have at Georgia,” Pittman said. “He’ll be well aware of what they do — it’s just how he defends it and attacks it on offense.” RELATED: ‘Nightmare matchup’ has Dan Lanning searching for answers

RELATED: Dan Lanning shares nighttime jitters, pregame bathroom routine Georgia beat Arkansas in that 2020 season-opening game, rallying from a half-time deficit behind Stetson Bennett for a 37-10 win. RELATED: The inside story on Stetson Bennett’s run for success Matt Landers was a receiver for Georgia that day, catching 2 passes for 27 yards in the win over the Razorbacks. Those were the only two passes Landers caught in the eight games he played in his junior season before leaving the program. Since then, Landers has transferred in and out of Toledo and won a starting spot with Arkansas.