Anthony Richardson-less Florida kicks off SEC bowl season with opt-outs galore, but Georgia 100 strong

ATHENS — The SEC portion of the bowl season will get off to an early and somewhat unfamiliar start this weekend. The helmets and uniforms will say “Florida,” but the Gators won’t have the same bite without projected first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson under center. Florida will also be missing a few other key players :

• All-American offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence • Leading tackler Ventrell Miller • No. 2 wide receiver Justin Shorter

Richardson chose not to roll the dice on the risk of injury in the Las Vegas Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and has opted out. Most all of the players are dealing with bumps and bruises this time of year, but rather than push through, many are opting out. “The feedback was really positive about maybe where he’s projected,” first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said.

“It’s one of those, you know, gray area decisions and I think Anthony sees an opportunity.” Richardson is viewed as having a huge upside, needing only to get more reps and more experience. But isn’t that what two more weeks of practice and participation in a bowl game against a Top 20 Oregon State team might provide? You know, one last chance to play with teammates and represent the school that provided support and education? Fact is, more players than ever are “opting out” of postseason games, and not just the non-playoff contests. NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has reported he believes Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring) is healthy enough to play in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal.

That report has been refuted, but with Smith-Njigba a first-round talent, some might understand why he wouldn’t want to take the chance of losing generational money. Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan said steps need to be taken to protect players’ interests in postseason contests. “I think there needs to be taken into consideration insurance of some kind to protect these kids because, when you get that first-round draft card now, you’re talking about generational money,” Stokan said, asked by DawgNation how bowl games can be proactive in ensuring top players compete in their games. “I think either a relationship with the NFL or through the CFP or letting the colleges through the NCAA do something more insurance-wise to make sure these kids are protected and they do play in the playoff. I think it’s something that needs to be taken into consideration.” The betting line on the game shifts from Oregon State by 4 to Oregon State by 10 without Richardson playing. The pick: Oregon State 31, Florida 20