ATHENS — College football fans are in for a treat, to the extent record television ratings could be ahead.

SEC Network star Peter Burns knows his audience as well as anyone, and he believes they are in for a treat with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, and the newly expanded 12-team college football playoff

“The fact we sit here in mid-May, and there’s probably six or seven SEC teams that could potentially be college football playoff teams,” Burns said, “versus, in years past where you thought there’s two, maybe three teams, it’s great for us.

“It’s great for content, and I guarantee it will be damn good for the television ratings, as well.”

Georgia is widely considered the preseason No. 1-ranked team, though Ohio State is receiving consideration after stealing superstars Caleb Downs (Alabama) and Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) from the SEC.

Burns has said he puts Texas on the same level as Georgia — with “that secondary tier” of Alabama, Ole Miss and perhaps even Missouri at that point.”

All that said, those picks are anything but locked in, as rosters continue to churn.

Per On3Sports, 3,227 players had entered the transfer portal in 2024 through Thursday, with 1,797 (56 percent) having found new homes.

“Normally by May, after we’re done with spring football, I feel like I’ve got a pretty good pulse on the SEC and where everybody is at,” Burns said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever felt more disassociated and in the dark about an upcoming season ….

“I think a lot of that is due to the transfer portal. A lot of times I’ll look at guys on rosters like, ‘oh, I forgot that he transferred.’ That kind of stinks because one of the things I liked about college football is you’ve got a guy that’s going to be there for two our three years, you develop them.”

Burns pointed to Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond — a would-be Tide legend after his last-second TD catch against Auburn and fourth-down catch against Georgia.

“Then he decides to make a business decision and go to Texas,” Burns said. “This is just a different sport, I gotta stop being the old man in the sport and shaking my fist.”

Here’s a way-too-early preseason order of finish that is sure to change after SEC Media Days in July:

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ole Miss

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

6. Missouri

7. LSU

8. Oklahoma

9. Texas A&M

10. Kentucky

11. Auburn

12. Florida

13. Arkansas

14. South Carolina

15. Mississippi State

16. Vanderbilt