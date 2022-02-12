SEC commissioner Greg Sankey provides order in coaches’ NIL discussion, divisional play

The emotions Sankey cited were at the root of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin taking a poke at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who landed the No. 1-ranked recruited class despite an 8-4 record last season and no SEC West Division titles to his name. Kiffin wondered aloud “if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class.” Fisher adamantly denied the nation that Aggies’ boosters put together a fund to aid NIL agreements that would entice prospects. Fisher then seemed to make a veiled threat that he knows of other coaches not operating on the up and up.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs are the reigning CFP Champions after beating Alabama 33-18, noted the title doesn’t mean as much on the recruiting trail as it once did. “Ten years ago it was probably a bigger deal than it was today,” Smart said. “They put their weight in other categories.” NIL, Smart indicated during a thorough breakdown on signing day, has become one of those other ‘categories’ recruits take into consideration to varying degrees. WATCH: Kirby Smart provides breakdown of NIL challenges in recruiting Sankey’s intervention at the annual head coaches meeting in Birmingham last Thursday was indeed timely. Sankey, whose success as the SEC commissioner over the past seven years has led many to suggest he should oversee all of college football, provided an understanding of both sides of the NIL discussion.