Tennessee has quietly crept back into the Top 10 and could

Texas A&M started the season No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll and has fallen to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play.

But the Aggies have enough talent to get back up and wreak havoc on the SEC Championship Game race, starting with their 3 p.m. home game against No. 8 Tennessee and ending with their home game against No. 6 Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

“They’re talented in every phase of the game, they’ve lost some tough games,” said Vols coach Josh Heupel, whose team has won four of its last five games including a 34-6 win over Kentucky on Saturday.

“You can look at the way that they played last week, offense, 460 yards of offense. Alabama, a couple weeks ago, they got a lead at the end of the third quarter. And it’s a really good football team. It’ll be a great environment. Been there before and it will take us being at our best.”

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas agree, as despite the disparity in the teams’ records, Tennessee is only a 2 1/2-point favorite.

Aggies coach Mike Elko noted the fans will have a “blackout” at Kyle Field, which he expects will amp up his team to play at its best.

“It’ll be our sixth game against a ranked opponent this year,” Elko said, “so it’s an opportunity for us to get up off the mat and prove who we are and what we’re about.”

The Aggies lost at South Carolina, 17-9, after taking a 9-7 lead into the fourth quarter and ultimately out-gaining the Gamecocks 457 yards to 360, including 206 yards on the ground.

Here’s a look at this week’s SEC games with television information, betting line, and picks:

Auburn -3.5 at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN2

Pick: Auburn 30, Mississippi State 24

Alabama -19.5 at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 10

Tennessee -2.5 at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Tennessee 43, Texas A&M 42

Missouri at Georgia -15.5, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Georgia 41, Missouri 20

Ole Miss -1.5 at Oklahoma, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: Oklahoma 24, Ole Miss 23

Florida at Kentucky -3.5, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Florida 23, Kentucky 20

Texas at LSU -4.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: LSU 31, Texas 28

South Carolina -7.5 at Arkansas, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: South Carolina 27, Arkansas 20

Last week: 6-1 overall, 5-2 vs. spread

Season: 48-13 overall, 32-29 vs. spread