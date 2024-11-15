ATHENS — Georgia and Tennessee are set up to be college football’s marquee game this weekend, and both teams’ fanbases are on pins and needles.

Attrition has taken its toll in a deep, talented SEC, as the teams have staged epic battles each week, more evenly matched than ever before.

The Bulldogs, already down top power backs Branson Robinson and Rod Robinson, will be without leading rusher Trevor Etienne after the Florida transfer was limited to 23 offensive snaps in last Saturday’s 28-10 road loss to Ole Miss.

The Vols, meanwhile, are expected to play quarterback Nico Iamaleava even though he missed the second half of their win over Mississippi State with an undisclosed upper body injury that was later reported by ESPN to be a concussion.

Coach Josh Heupel has indicated Iamaleava has worked with the team but the redshirt freshman was still listed as “questionable” on the mandated injury report.

Tennessee is riding a four-game win streak dating back to their most recent road game, when it suffered a 19-14 setback at the hands of Arkansas

A sold-out Sanford Stadium awaits whoever Tennessee puts under center, as Georgia looks to extend its school-record 28-game home win streak and keep its hopes for a spot in the 12-team CFP Playoffs alive.

Here’s a look at the other action in the SEC, with the TV times, channels, Draft Kings line at the time of publication and picks:

This week’s SEC games

(Lines at time of publication, Draft Kings)

Texas -12 at Arkansas, noon ABC

The Longhorns are tired of hearing their most impressive win of the season was by three points at Vanderbilt.

The pick: Texas 37, Arkansas 24

ULM at Auburn (-24), 12:45 p.m. SEC Network

Hugh Freeze and his Tigers have an opponent they can overwhelm.

The pick: Auburn 45, ULM 20

Murray State at Kentucky (no line), 1:30 p.m. SEC Network Plus

It’s an in-state game for the Wildcats to flex their SEC muscles.

The pick: Kentucky 37, Murray State 10

Mercer at Alabama (-42), 3 p.m., ESPN Plus

The Crimson Tide understands that style points matter, and that’s bad news for Mercer.

The pick: Alabama 59, Mercer 13

LSU -4 at Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC

The Bayou Bengals still have a chance to earn their way into the SEC Championship Game, that trumps the pride the Gators are playing with at home.

The pick: LSU 37, Florida 24

Missouri at South Carolina -14, 4:15 p.m. SEC Network

The Tigers have won five straight, and while they won’t win this one, they’ll keep it closer than some might expect.

The pick: South Carolina 24, Missouri 20

Tennessee at Georgia -9.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The Vols haven’t played on the road in more than a month, and the Bulldogs haven’t played at home in moe than a month.

The pick: Georgia 27, Tennessee 17

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M (-39.5), 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

The Aggies have had an extra week to chew on their embarrassing 44-20 loss to South Carolina.

The pick: Texas A&M 56, New Mexico State 10

Last week 3-3, 2-4

Season 67-27 straight up, 43-50 vs. spread