Around the SEC TV times, networks; how Georgia football plans to stay hot in chilly weather

ATHENS — Georgia football’s season has been delightful, but the weather forecast for the Kentucky game on Saturday looks frightful. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs figure to have plenty of fans in tow to cheer at Kroger Field in Lexington (TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS), even with a forecasted high of 36 degrees and a stiff 14 mph breeze that will make it feel like 27. More importantly, Georgia has a more talented team that proved last week at Mississippi State it could handle cold temperatures under the lights in the SEC amid a hostile road environment.

“Something you learn as an athlete, as long as you go out there and handle your business, it doesn’t affect you,” UGA center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Put some Vaseline on, you’ll be all right.” While Georgia was beating Mississippi State 45-19 in Starkville, things were not all right for Kentucky.

The Wildcats have been sorting out a 24-21 home loss to Vanderbilt that occurred last Saturday afternoon that dropped UK to 6-4 and 3-4 in the SEC. With winds expected in excess of 14 mph making the temperatures even chillier, this game could become a slugfest. Georgia senior running back Kenny McIntosh, from Pompano Beach, Fla., shared his mindset.

“You just have to toughen up, no matter where it’s at, no matter the circumstances,” McIntosh said. “You have to go out there and do your thing. And when he’s not in the game? “Stay in front of the heater,” McIntosh said. The pick: Georgia 31, Kentucky 7 Tennessee -19 at South Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN) The Vols are breaking out new orange helmets and looking to run up the score on South Carolina, looking to maintain their place as the top-scoring offense in college football. Call it a hunch, the Gamecocks aren’t dead to the point of being blown out quite yet.

The pick: Tennessee 41, South Carolina 30 Florida -15 at Vanderbilt (Noon, SEC Network) The Gators have seen some recent portal defections, while Vanderbilt has enjoyed the taste of an SEC road win for the first time since 2018. The Commodores like that taste enough to keep this closer than it should be. The pick: Florida 27, Vanderbilt 24 Western Kentucky at Auburn -6 (4 p.m., SEC Network) The Auburn coaching search has become enough of a distraction to factor within the team, which admirably rallied around interim Cadillac Williams in the win over Texas A&M last Saturday. What if someone told you Western Kentucky is better than the Aggies?