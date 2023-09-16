Tennessee battles Florida in SEC East Division game of survival

South Carolina
Sat, 9/16 on CBS @7:30 ET
Georgia
  • Navy Midshipmen
    24
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    28
    Virginia Cavaliers
    14
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    42
    Army Black Knights
    37
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    29
    Utah State Aggies
    21
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    39
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
    Sat, 9/16 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    Kansas State Wildcats
    Sat, 9/16 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri Tigers
    North Dakota Fighting Hawks
    Sat, 9/16 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Boise State Broncos
    Liberty Flames
    Sat, 9/16 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Buffalo Bulls
  • Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    LSU Tigers
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    Iowa State Cyclones
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Ohio Bobcats
  • Louisville Cardinals
    Sat, 9/16 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Indiana Hoosiers
    LIU Sharks
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Baylor Bears
    Florida State Seminoles
    Sat, 9/16 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Boston College Eagles
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    Sat, 9/16 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Wisconsin Badgers
  • VMI Keydets
    Sat, 9/16 on The CW @6:00 ET
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    Indiana State Sycamores
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State Cardinals
    Weber State Wildcats
    Sat, 9/16 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    Utah Utes
    UMass Minutemen
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
  • Norfolk State Spartans
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple Owls
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    Sat, 9/16 on Peacock @6:30 ET
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    Western Michigan Broncos
    Sat, 9/16 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Sat, 9/16 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • San Diego State Aztecs
    Sat, 9/16 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Oregon State Beavers
    Northwestern Wildcats
    Sat, 9/16 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Duke Blue Devils
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Sat, 9/16 on ABC @7:30 ET
    South Florida Bulls
  • East Carolina Pirates
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    Florida International Panthers
    Sat, 9/16 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UConn Huskies
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    Sat, 9/16 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Sat, 9/16 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Tulane Green Wave
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    Idaho Vandals
    Sat, 9/16 on Pac-12 Network @8:00 ET
    California Golden Bears
    Washington Huskies
    Sat, 9/16 on Peacock @9:00 ET
    Michigan State Spartans
  • North Carolina Central Eagles
    Sat, 9/16 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    UCLA Bruins
    Northern Colorado Bears
    Sat, 9/16 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Washington State Cougars
    Georgia State Panthers
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Charlotte 49ers
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Tennessee battles Florida in SEC East Division game of survival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee and Florida meet as desperate programs Saturday night in The Swamp.
Mike Griffith
Report: Former SEC tight end Arik Gilbert arrested in Georgia
Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested in Lumpkin County, Ga., on Friday on charges of smash and grab burglary and obstruction of officers.
Mike Griffith
Shane Beamer shares why Georgia football offense will have different twist
ATHENS — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer knows to expect the unexpected against Georgia on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Deion Sanders brings ‘Prime Time’ attention to Colorado, ESPN GameDay …
ATHENS — Deion Sanders has turned Colorado into a college football sideshow with his “Prime time” personality and liberal usage of the transfer portal.
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
Tennessee slayed the Alabama dragon last year, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the Tide, and now comes the Alligators in The Swamp.
Mike Griffith
Dylan Raiola: 5-star Georgia football commit leads Buford to a 31-0 …

Jeff Sentell
Things to know: Georgia tackles South Carolina with 4 major players …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
Report: Former SEC tight end Arik Gilbert arrested in Georgia

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: UGA ready to show it’s still ‘really …

Brandon Adams
