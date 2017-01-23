Atlanta Falcons to face Patriots; two former Dawgs in the Super Bowl

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the relevant UGA football news and takes every Monday through Friday. Can you feel it?

The Dawgs have been in a lot of close games this season and always seem to melt when it matters most. I don’t think that’s some character flaw or anything that they can’t get done in big games. They’re just bad against the press, and the opponent will almost always press in close games, especially when it knows how bad the Bulldogs are at it. Georgia should never have been in a position to let the referees have a say in the outcome.

I’m not going to tell you not to be bitter about it, because that’s an unbelievably crappy way to lose. And these SEC referees are certainly really bad this season. But if Georgia doesn’t make the tournament, it’ll be the two minutes toward the end of the game Georgia screwed up, not the final 6 seconds the refs screwed up, that did it.

Former Dawg Hudson Swafford gets first PGA Tour win

There’s a new winner among Dawgs on tour. Former UGA golfer Hudson Swafford won the first PGA Tour tournament of his career on Sunday, shooting a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish the CareerBuilder Challenge at 20-under. Swafford had three birdies on the final four holes to finish with a one-stroke victory.

Swafford golfed at Georgia from 2008-11 and turned pro in 2012. He’s been plugging along in the professional ranks ever since but hadn’t busted onto the PGA scene. Until now. Now, he’s the ninth Bulldog to win on tour since 201o. And you’ll get to see Swafford on an even bigger stage in the not-so-distant future. With a PGA Tour win comes an invitation to the Masters, a first for Swafford.

ICYMI

Good dog

That’s a kangaroo.