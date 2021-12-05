(1) Georgia
24
Final
41
(4) Alabama
  • (2) Michigan
    42
    Final
    (15) Iowa
    3
    USC
    14
    Final
    California
    24
  • Western Kentucky
    41
    Final
    UTSA
    49
    (10) Oregon
    10
    Final
    (14) Utah
    38
    (9) Baylor
    21
    Final
    (5) Oklahoma State
    16
    Kent State
    23
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    41
  • Utah State
    46
    Final
    (19) San Diego State
    13
    Appalachian State
    16
    Final
    (20) Louisiana-Lafayette
    24
    (16) Houston
    20
    Final
    (3) Cincinnati
    35
    (17) Pittsburgh
    45
    Final
    (18) Wake Forest
    21
Special coverage of SEC Championship game in today’s ePaper

120421 Atlanta: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett walks off the field falling to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Posted

Looking for even more coverage of your Dawgs and the SEC Championship game?

Be sure to visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper bonus section for in-depth analysis of Saturday’s game.

The College Football Extra will take you beyond the score, and it’s packed with exclusive photos and unique coverage from the team of journalists that has been covering Georgia’s team all year long.

You’ll also find results and commentary from each of Saturday’s championship games.

It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission.

To get full access to your digital content, go to ajc.com/activate

https://epaper.ajc.com

