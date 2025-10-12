AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn dominated throughout the first half, but a late goal-line stand and ensuing scoring drive enabled Georgia to stay within a touchdown as the teams headed to intermission.

The Tigers appeared on the verge of taking a 17-0 lead when Jackson Arnold took the snap and attempted to run the “Tush Push” play made popular by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, Bulldogs’ linebacker Raylen Wilson punched the football loose, and Georgia took possession at its own 1-yard line with 1:32 left in the half.

The Bulldogs offense came to life with a 12-play, 88-yard drive -- aided by three Auburn penalties -- that was capped by Peyton Woodring’s 29-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the half.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze made it clear he was not pleased with the officiating during his halftime interview.

“I have no clue how that (football) doesn’t break the plane,” Freeze said. “We’re due a break, maybe, one of these times.”

Auburn out-gained Georgia 237-78 yards through the first 30 minutes, dominating the time of possession 21:55 to 8:05.

“Our kids have played really hard …. we should be up more,” Freeze said. “There was more stoppages …. it’s the longest half of football ever.”

The Tigers, who caught a break being scheduled a bye week before the UGA game, had clearly made the most of their extra week of preparation.

Auburn flexed muscle with a game-opening 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by Jackson Arnold’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Auburn was 4 of 4 on third-down conversions on the opening drive, appearing to catch the UGA defense on its heels.

The Bulldogs defense dug in on the Tigers’ second drive, stopping Auburn at the 7-yard line to force a field goal that made it 10-0 at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.

The Tigers looked ready to take what would have been a decisive lead 17-0 when the momentum-changing play unfolded at the Georgia 1-yard line.

Replays showed that after Wilson knocked the ball loose, UGA safety Kyron Jones scooped up Arnold’s fumble and was not down. The play, however, had been whistled dead, negating what could have been a fumble return for a touchdown.

Prior to Georgia’s drive from its 1-yard line, Gunner Stockton was just 3-of-5 passing for 18 yards while getting sacked twice, and the Bulldogs’ run game had been held to 7 yards on 2 carries.

Stockton finished the half 7-of-14 passing for 59 yards, while UGA had 19 yards rushing at halftime.

Georgia started its sixth different offensive line combination in six games when Bo Hughley started at left tackle in place of Monroe Freeling, who didn’t enter the game until the third series after suffering an ankle injury last Saturday against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs will get the ball first in the second half.