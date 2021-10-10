WATCH Auburn QB Bo Nix: Georgia got away with penalty, Aaron Murray and Tim Tebow agree

Aaron Murray, a former Bulldogs’ quarterback, made the call when a pass from Bo Nix to Ze’Vian Capers fell incomplete from the 3-yard line on fourth down in the second quarter.

The vaunted Georgia defense “got away with a penalty” against Auburn in the end zone at a most critical stage of the game.

The Tigers were trying to cut into a 17-3 lead just before halftime when replays showed contact between defensive back Latavious Brini and Capers.

Nix, 21-of-38 passing for 217 yards with an interception in Auburn’s 34-10 loss to Georgia, agreed with Murray’s assessment that a defensive infraction was missed.

“That was a big play,” Nix said, per AL.com. “Fourth-and-3 gives us a chance at the back of the end zone, and the guy completely grabs him. I thought it should’ve definitely been a pass interference. It’s just stuff like that that we don’t ever get, that changes the game.

“Obviously, if that would’ve been them, they probably would’ve called it, but that’s just part of the game and part of the rivalry.”

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was watching the game and felt compelled enough to weigh in on what he also thought was an erroneous no-call.

“If you call pass interference on one team, you have to call on both,” Tebow put on Twitter, adding a hashtag for the Georgia vs. Auburn game.