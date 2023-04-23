Bear Alexander announces transfer to USC

Alexander went into the transfer portal shortly before Georgia’s spring game. The defensive tackle visited USC this weekend, leaving little doubt of where he would end up.

It did not take Bear Alexander a long time to find a new home, as the former Georgia defensive tackle announced his transfer to USC on Sunday night.

Georgia has seen four players enter the transfer portal since the window reopened on April 15. The window will remain open through next Sunday. Linebacker Rian Davis, offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs and defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. have entered the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs in total have seen 15 players from their fall 2022 roster enter the transfer portal. Of the 10 who have found new homes, all of them will be playing with Power 5 programs next year.

Georgia did bring in three players via the transfer portal. Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie were all with the team this spring. Thomas did not play on offense in the spring game, while Bouie was working as a second-team cornerback. Lovett caught two passes for 30 yards.

The Bulldogs are currently at an unofficial 87 scholarships and will need to get to 85 before the start of the 2023 season.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation