“Listen to the message, not the tone.”

That’s the advice from Nate Frazier on what it’s like to get chewed out by Kirby Smart.

On this episode of DawgNation’s On The Beat, our Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins bring you some compelling sound from Frazier during his South Carolina press conference.

Nate perfectly explains why you want Kirby to jump on you and coach you that way.

Then Cody brings us his Boots On The Ground segment, the best stories he sees on the UGA sidelines.

Including an update on Drew Bobo and what Eli Drinkwitz and Josh Brooks were talking about before the game.

Then Mike gives us his AP Top 25 picks.

DawgNation Daily airs live at 10am every Monday-Friday.

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