Nothing says Hate Week like Georgia being a 35 point favorite over Georgia Tech. But Kirby is still locked in.

On this episode of DawgNation’s On The Beat podcast, our insiders Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins are in Athens to hear what Kirby Smart and his players had to say about getting ready for Georgia Tech.

But it’s what Kirby Smart told reporters as he was leaving the stage that makes it clear where he stands about this game. Plus we bring you what we know about the Glenn Schumann to Florida State rumors and what Kirby had to say about it.

Then we take a look at who Georgia could face in the SEC Championship Next week.

Later, Cody brings you his Boots On The Ground segment, which includes some of the best video he shot on the sidelines that you might not have seen on the TV broadcast.

Finally, Mike gives us who he expects to be in the CFP field tomorrow night and who he picked in his AP Poll.

DawgnNation’s On The Beat airs every Monday night at 7pm.

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