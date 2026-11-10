The Dawgs are the clear No. 1 team in the country, so why will this time be different.

On this episode of On The Beat, DawgNation Insiders Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins dig into how UGA dominated Ole Miss and why the players are determined not to let a repeat of what again the last time they were ranked No. 1 and then lost to Auburn.

Then Cody brings you his Boots On The Ground segment, which includes some of the cool video he got from the UGA sidelines that you might not have seen on the broadcast.

We will get an injury update on Chauncey Bowens and Elyiss Williams. Plus why Kirby Smart is going viral and a deep dive into Peyton Woodring’s struggles.

Then Mike gives us his updated Top 25 and some final thoughts on the expanded CFP and the end to the SEC Championship Game.On The Beat airs at 7pm every Monday.

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