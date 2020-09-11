10 best cocktails for your home tailgate

Tailgating won’t be the same for the 2020 college football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy a cocktail and have a good time. As you’re crafting the menu for your backyard tailgate this season, don’t forget the adult beverages. It’d be easy to go for a 12-pack of your favorite beer and perhaps some hard seltzers, but where’s the fun in that? With a trip to the store and a little effort, your homemade cocktails could become the talk of the neighborhood on game days.

DawgNation is here to lend a hand with some inspirational ideas for the season ahead. Here are 10 of the best cocktails to try at your home tailgate this year: Jack and Coke Nothing says “SEC football Saturday” quite like a whiskey and cola. If you try hard enough, you probably can conjure up memories of that whiskey and coke aroma that seemingly permeates the student section of your favorite stadium each fall. That may be as close as many of us get this season.

And while the college budget may call for sneaking in a whiskey that is a little cheaper than Jack Daniels, we know you have a more refined taste for your backyard experience. The best part about this one is that you get to eyeball everything. There are no wrong answers to how much Jack belongs in your Coke. A bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey

A bottle of Coca-Cola Classic (or Diet Coke if you prefer)

Ice Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Admittedly, this one is more of an early-season option than a late-November move. So try to get this warm-weather delight on the menu before the leaves begin to fall. With a frozen daiquiri in hand, you can pretend you’re at an exotic, tropical location while you’re watching the Dawgs from your backyard. We’re leaning on an easy frozen strawberry daiquiri recipe from The Spruce Eats: 2 ounces light rum

1/2 ounce lime juice (fresh)

1 ounce simple syrup

1 cup ice

3 to 4 strawberries (sliced) And, remember, you’re going to need a blender to unleash your island vibes for this one. Moscow Mule If you’re looking for a good starter cocktail, the Moscow Mule is as simple to make as it is delicious. This vodka-based cocktail only requires ginger beer and some freshly sliced limes to get the party started. And if vodka isn’t your style, you could instead opt for one of the many variations to this drinks, such as the Kentucky Mule (bourbon-based instead of vodka).

Using Esquire’s recipe for this classic, here’s what you’ll want to have on hand: 2 oz. vodka

vodka 1/2 oz. lime juice, freshly squeezed

lime juice, freshly squeezed 6 oz. ginger beer For an authentic Moscow Mule experience, you’re going to want to serve these in copper mugs. Bushwacker Do you like coffee? Chocolate? Coconut? Milkshakes? If the answer is yes to one or more of those, then there’s a good chance that this is a worthwhile cocktail choice for your tailgate. You’re going to need your blender to turn this rum and vodka concoction into a pregame milkshake for the adults at the tailgate.