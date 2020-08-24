10 Best Tailgating Desserts for Your Football Saturday

As you’re planning your home tailgate this fall, don’t forget the dessert spread. While your appetizers may be spot on and your main course to die for, desserts are an important piece of tailgate Saturdays. Maybe the most important to those with a sweet tooth. It is one of the final memories of the day, often connected to the team’s win or loss — as you either snack to celebrate or grab a second helping to drown your sorrow.

Today, we’re going to look at 10 of the top dessert options for your tailgate this fall. Oh, and by the way… these are in no particular order. Choosing your favorite among these desserts is as tough as picking your favorite Bulldogs player: Chocolate Chip Cookies Let’s start with Mr. Reliable.

The chocolate chip cookie is to desserts … as the SEC is to college football. The big dog on the block. The champ. And the one everyone else strives to be. Most of you probably know someone who makes dynamite chocolate chip cookies. And they probably have a recipe that has been passed down for generations. But the truth is, you can probably make some yourself that will make everyone at your tailgate more than satisfied. There are variations for folks who prefer more chocolate, extra chewiness or an added crunch, but Betty Crocker offers a pretty good “basic” recipe that you could start with here. Fudge Brownies

The question is not whether you should prepare some brownies for the Saturday tailgate, the question is: Which type of brownies should you prepare? You may want to take a poll of the people who will be at the gathering, because opinions are likely to vary. Some will want them dense and chewy. Some may request fluffy, moist and cake-like. There may be people who want you to prepare a pan of each. If that’s the case, we’ve found you Martha Stewart’s recipe for chewy and Hershey’s recipe for fluffy. You’re a winner either way, honestly. Banana Pudding This southern staple is a great tailgate dessert. Bring it in a big bowl, throw a serving spoon in there and watch people load down their plates with this creamy goodness all day long. If you know anything about banana pudding, you know everyone who makes it has a strong opinion on the right type of bananas to use in the dish. Depending on who you ask, it could make or break the whole day.

Well, I’m not here to tell you how brown the bananas should be. You don’t need my inevitably inadequate banana analysis. I’ll stick to the eating with this dish, thank you very much. Strawberry Cupcakes Individually wrapped mini-cakes and outdoor parties go hand-in-hand. So it only makes sense that we’d include cupcakes on the “best of” list for tailgate desserts. While I chose strawberry cupcakes, you could certainly go different directions with options like chocolate, vanilla or about 300 other flavors. Strawberry is my pick because the recipe I have for it infuses some fresh strawberries into both the cake and the icing. We have someone within our circle of friends who makes these, and they’re amazing. Every. Single. Time. Pecan Pie Much like we only chose one cupcake flavor, I tried to limit my pie selection to just one on the list. And that was hard, because pie is very good.