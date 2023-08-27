ATHENS —Kirby Smart rejects the notion that it’s a “championship or bust” season for Georgia football, but the oddsmakers clearly feel differently.

The Bulldogs are favored by double digits in all but one of the advanced game lines that have been released by DraftKings.com.

“I don’t think it’s national championship or bust, I don’t think any coach could say that’s truly what it is,” Smart said in a recent ESPN podcast with Rece Davis and Pete Thamel. “That’s not believable to me, that’s not sustainable.