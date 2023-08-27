clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS —Kirby Smart rejects the notion that it’s a “championship or bust” season for Georgia football, but the oddsmakers clearly feel differently.

The Bulldogs are favored by double digits in all but one of the advanced game lines that have been released by DraftKings.com.

“I don’t think it’s national championship or bust, I don’t think any coach could say that’s truly what it is,” Smart said in a recent ESPN podcast with Rece Davis and Pete Thamel. “That’s not believable to me, that’s not sustainable.

The Skyhawks are an FCS-level school with fewer scholarship players than the FBS programs, and they were beaten at Tennessee last season, 65-24.

Here’s a look at the advance lines on other Bulldogs’ games that have been released:

• Georgia -24 vs. South Carolina, Athens, Sept. 16

• Georgia -18.5 at Auburn, Sept. 30

• Georgia - 21.5 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Oct. 28

• Georgia -19.5 vs. Ole Miss, Athens, Nov. 11

