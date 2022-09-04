Around the SEC: Resurgent Florida favored to take down Kentucky, Alabama expected to roll Texas
ATHENS —It turns out rumors of the Florida Gators demise were greatly exaggerated.
Florida, with first-year coach Bill Napier, is emerging as the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC East Division through one week.
The Gators opened as a 5.5-point favorite over Kentucky on the FanDuel sportsbook on the heels of an impressive 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah on Saturday night.
“I think we’re figuring out this Richardson guy is pretty good,” Napier deadpanned.
Even before the season started Gator legends Tim Tebow and Steve Spurrier sang the praises of Richardson.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, beat the Mid-American Conference version of Miami 37-13.
The Wildcats, playing without suspended All-SEC running back Chris Rodriquez, broke open what was a 13-10 lead at half in the third quarter.
Quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, was 21-of-32 passing for 303 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception.
Kentucky, however, struggled to get anything going on the ground with 26 attempts for 50 yards and no runs longer than 9 yards.
UK coach Mark Stoops announced Martinez was among the “few” players that would have multiple game suspensions as a result of the DUI charge he pled guilty to in July.
Stoops also said he suspected one of those players suspended for the opener would return for the game at Florida.
It would certainly be convenient if Rodriguez, a team captain and the SEC’s leading returning rusher, was back for the game in Gainesville.