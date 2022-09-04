Around the SEC: Resurgent Florida favored to take down Kentucky, Alabama expected to roll Texas

ATHENS —It turns out rumors of the Florida Gators demise were greatly exaggerated. Florida, with first-year coach Bill Napier, is emerging as the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC East Division through one week. The Gators opened as a 5.5-point favorite over Kentucky on the FanDuel sportsbook on the heels of an impressive 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah on Saturday night.

“I think we’re figuring out this Richardson guy is pretty good,” Napier deadpanned. Even before the season started Gator legends Tim Tebow and Steve Spurrier sang the praises of Richardson. The Wildcats, meanwhile, beat the Mid-American Conference version of Miami 37-13.