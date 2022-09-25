Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri

ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem.

The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.

Georgia appeared to lack focus at times in its 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes, turning the ball over three times and giving up big plays more than once.