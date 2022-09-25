Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri
ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem.
The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.
Georgia appeared to lack focus at times in its 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes, turning the ball over three times and giving up big plays more than once.
The Tigers, meanwhile, lost a 17-14 overtime thriller at Auburn in heartbreaking fashion.
Missouri missed a 26-yard field goal with three seconds remaining that would have lifted the program to the much-needed win.
Missouri is 2-2 this season with wins over Louisiana Tech (52-24) and Abilene Christian (34-17), with another loss to Kansas State (40-12).
Georgia, 4-0, has its share of locker room turmoil with starting defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol, former starter William Poole recently parted from the team for undisclosed reasons and tight end Arik Gilbert going through personal issues that have kept him off the field.
UGA also has had its share of injuries, with starting receiver A.D. Mitchell missing games with an ankle injury and Ladd McConkey slowed by a foot injury.
Starting tailback Kenny McIntosh left the most recent game with a thigh contusion, and Kendall Milton has been working to return to peak level after being slowed in fall camp by a pulled hamstring that led him to miss two scrimmages.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs’ most valued NFL prospect, has seen his snap count very limited by an ankle injury he suffered in the season-opening 49-3 win over Oregon.
Other SEC Games:
Kentucky at Ole Miss -6, noon, ESPN
Alabama -15.5 at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Texas A&M at Mississippi State -2.5, 4 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina State at South Carolina (no line), noon, SEC Network
Eastern Washington at Florida (no line), noon, SEC Network+
LSU -7.5 at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN