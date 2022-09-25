Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
22
Final
39
(1) Georgia
  • Western Michigan
    6
    Final
    San Jose State
    34
  • Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Tulane
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Houston
    UTSA
    Fri, 9/30 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    San Diego State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Boise State
  • (18) Washington
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    UCLA
    New Mexico
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @3:00 AM ET
    UNLV
    Purdue
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Minnesota
    Louisville
    Sat, 10/1 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
  • Georgia State
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Illinois
    Sat, 10/1 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Wisconsin
    Temple
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Memphis
    Navy
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS @4:00 ET
    Air Force
  • Eastern Washington
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    (20) Florida
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 10/1 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Iowa
    (6) Oklahoma
    Sat, 10/1 on ABC @4:00 ET
    TCU
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Kansas State
  • South Carolina State
    Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    South Carolina
    (8) Kentucky
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (16) Ole Miss
    Texas State
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @5:30 ET
    James Madison
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
  • UMass
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Oregon State
    Sat, 10/1 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    (13) Utah
    (21) Wake Forest
    Sat, 10/1 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Florida State
    Fresno State
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UConn
  • Miami (OH)
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Buffalo
    SMU
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    UCF
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Marshall
    Rutgers
    Sat, 10/1 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
  • Bowling Green
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Akron
    Central Michigan
    Sat, 10/1 on NFL Network @7:30 ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Kent State
    Northwestern
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (14) Penn State
  • Virginia Tech
    Sat, 10/1 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 10/1 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (17) Baylor
    Iowa State
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
    The Citadel
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
  • Michigan State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Maryland
    (2) Alabama
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (10) Arkansas
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    (23) Texas A&M
    Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Mississippi State
  • Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Wagner
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Syracuse
    South Alabama
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
    California
    Sat, 10/1 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    Washington State
  • Liberty
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    New Hampshire
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    UTEP
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Charlotte
    East Carolina
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Florida
  • LSU
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Auburn
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Cincinnati
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Troy
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Western Kentucky
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
    Duke
    27
    Final
    Kansas
    35
    (17) Baylor
    31
    Final
    Iowa State
    24
  • Missouri
    14
    Final
    Auburn
    17
    Maryland
    27
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    34
    Rhode Island
    24
    Final
    (24) Pittsburgh
    45
    TCU
    42
    Final
    SMU
    34
  • Buffalo
    50
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    31
    South Florida
    3
    Final
    Louisville
    41
    Central Michigan
    14
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    33
    (5) Clemson
    51
    Final
    (21) Wake Forest
    45
  • Bowling Green
    14
    Final
    Mississippi State
    45
    Fordham
    52
    Final
    Ohio
    59
    UCLA
    45
    Final
    Colorado
    17
    UMass
    0
    Final
    Temple
    28
  • North Texas
    34
    Final
    Memphis
    44
    (20) Florida
    33
    Final
    (11) Tennessee
    38
    Minnesota
    34
    Final
    Michigan State
    7
    James Madison
    32
    Final
    Appalachian State
    28
  • Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    North Carolina
    32
    Middle Tennessee
    45
    Final
    (25) Miami (FL)
    31
    Florida International
    0
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    73
    Texas Southern
    24
    Final
    UTSA
    52
  • Indiana
    24
    Final
    Cincinnati
    45
    (22) Texas
    34
    Final
    Texas Tech
    37
    Toledo
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    17
    (15) Oregon
    44
    Final
    Washington State
    41
  • Sacramento State
    41
    Final
    Colorado State
    10
    Georgia Tech
    10
    Final
    UCF
    27
    Tulsa
    27
    Final
    (16) Ole Miss
    35
    Arizona
    31
    Final
    California
    49
  • Ball State
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    34
    Arkansas State
    26
    Final
    Old Dominion
    29
    Navy
    23
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
    Rice
    27
    Final
    Houston
    34
  • Akron
    12
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Southern Miss
    27
    Final
    Tulane
    24
    UNLV
    34
    Final
    Utah State
    24
    Northern Illinois
    23
    Final
    (8) Kentucky
    31
  • (10) Arkansas
    21
    Final
    (23) Texas A&M
    23
    Louisiana Tech
    14
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    Marshall
    7
    Final
    Troy
    16
    Iowa
    27
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
  • Houston Christian
    0
    Final
    Texas State
    34
    Wisconsin
    21
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    52
    Charlotte
    20
    Final
    South Carolina
    56
    Miami (OH)
    17
    Final
    Northwestern
    14
  • Vanderbilt
    3
    Final
    (2) Alabama
    55
    UConn
    10
    Final
    (12) North Carolina State
    41
    Florida Atlantic
    26
    Final
    Purdue
    28
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    LSU
    38
  • Louisiana
    17
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    21
    Kansas State
    41
    Final
    (6) Oklahoma
    34
    Boston College
    14
    Final
    Florida State
    44
    Hawai'i
    26
    Final
    New Mexico State
    45
  • (7) USC
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    14
    Wyoming
    24
    Final
    (19) BYU
    38
    Stanford
    22
    Final
    (18) Washington
    40
    (13) Utah
    34
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during a game against Kent State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem.

The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.

Georgia appeared to lack focus at times in its 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes, turning the ball over three times and giving up big plays more than once.

RELATED: 3 takeaways from Kirby Smart; the most underutilized great player in the SEC

The Tigers, meanwhile, lost a 17-14 overtime thriller at Auburn in heartbreaking fashion.

Missouri missed a 26-yard field goal with three seconds remaining that would have lifted the program to the much-needed win.

Missouri is 2-2 this season with wins over Louisiana Tech (52-24) and Abilene Christian (34-17), with another loss to Kansas State (40-12).

Georgia, 4-0, has its share of locker room turmoil with starting defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol, former starter William Poole recently parted from the team for undisclosed reasons and tight end Arik Gilbert going through personal issues that have kept him off the field.

UGA also has had its share of injuries, with starting receiver A.D. Mitchell missing games with an ankle injury and Ladd McConkey slowed by a foot injury.

RELATED: Kirby Smart insists UGA needed a close game from Kent State

Starting tailback Kenny McIntosh left the most recent game with a thigh contusion, and Kendall Milton has been working to return to peak level after being slowed in fall camp by a pulled hamstring that led him to miss two scrimmages.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs’ most valued NFL prospect, has seen his snap count very limited by an ankle injury he suffered in the season-opening 49-3 win over Oregon.

Other SEC Games:

Kentucky at Ole Miss -6, noon, ESPN

Alabama -15.5 at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Texas A&M at Mississippi State -2.5, 4 p.m., SEC Network

South Carolina State at South Carolina (no line), noon, SEC Network

Eastern Washington at Florida (no line), noon, SEC Network+

LSU -7.5 at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN

