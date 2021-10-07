Around the SEC: Georgia still a good bet on road, Kentucky-LSU has OT potential

ATHENS — Georgia football has drilled every opponent it has played since the Clemson game by 27 points or more, but the Bulldogs are “only” a 15-point favorite over No. 18-ranked Auburn. One reason: It’s a road game. Kirby Smart said no matter what UGA does to prepare for the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium, there will be challenges that more than half of his team has not faced before, as it’s the first true road game since 2019.

“We try to prepare them mentally and physically for everything they could run into,” Smart said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday. “Nothing is going simulate that environment of them playing in it, and unfortunately last year because of Covid, (many) didn’t get a chance to.” RELATED: Kirby shares three biggest concerns for Auburn game, injuries top list RELATED: The plan for JT Daniels, and why Stetson Bennett nearly left

Georgia jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on then-No. 8 Arkansas last Saturday thanks in large part to the Sanford Stadium crowd. Smart attributed 10 points to the fans, who were so loud the Razorbacks had two false starts before they could get off a clean snap and got backed up leading to a blocked punt. “You lose the chance to get away with mistakes on the road,” Smart said. “You can’t overcome them sometimes.”

Many are assuming Stetson Bennett will get his third start of the season at quarterback in place of JT Daniels, who has been battling a strained lat muscle. Smart has said rest is an important facet of the recovery, and Georgia wants to avoid the potential for Daniels to re-injury the muscle. Daniels will make the trip, as Smart has said it will once again be a “game-time decision.” The Bulldogs’ defense is smothering, to the extent, it can be counted on for a defensive score or turnover deep in Auburn territory. Georgia’s special teams are also overdue for a return score. The Tigers might challenge the Bulldogs’ run game, but UGA has enough other weapons to compensate regardless of who is at quarterback. The pick: Georgia 27, Auburn 10.