Around the SEC: Georgia still a good bet on road, Kentucky-LSU has OT potential
ATHENS — Georgia football has drilled every opponent it has played since the Clemson game by 27 points or more, but the Bulldogs are “only” a 15-point favorite over No. 18-ranked Auburn.
One reason: It’s a road game.
Kirby Smart said no matter what UGA does to prepare for the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium, there will be challenges that more than half of his team has not faced before, as it’s the first true road game since 2019.
“We try to prepare them mentally and physically for everything they could run into,” Smart said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday. “Nothing is going simulate that environment of them playing in it, and unfortunately last year because of Covid, (many) didn’t get a chance to.”
Georgia jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on then-No. 8 Arkansas last Saturday thanks in large part to the Sanford Stadium crowd.
Smart attributed 10 points to the fans, who were so loud the Razorbacks had two false starts before they could get off a clean snap and got backed up leading to a blocked punt.
“You lose the chance to get away with mistakes on the road,” Smart said. “You can’t overcome them sometimes.”
Many are assuming Stetson Bennett will get his third start of the season at quarterback in place of JT Daniels, who has been battling a strained lat muscle.
Smart has said rest is an important facet of the recovery, and Georgia wants to avoid the potential for Daniels to re-injury the muscle.
Daniels will make the trip, as Smart has said it will once again be a “game-time decision.”
The Bulldogs’ defense is smothering, to the extent, it can be counted on for a defensive score or turnover deep in Auburn territory. Georgia’s special teams are also overdue for a return score.
The Tigers might challenge the Bulldogs’ run game, but UGA has enough other weapons to compensate regardless of who is at quarterback.
The pick: Georgia 27, Auburn 10.
South Carolina has played before a hostile crowd this season at Sanford Stadium in Georgia, falling 40-13 to the Bulldogs.
Georgia was up 26-6 by halftime and called the Dawgs off early, sending in the subs and getting outscored by the Gamecocks 7-0 in the fourth quarter of a game that was decided long before the clock hit zeroes.
Tennessee has more rushes (240) than any team in the SEC and ranks seventh in the nation and second in the SEC with 255 yards rushing per game.
The Gamecocks, conversely, rank ninth in the SEC and 72nd in the nation in run defense, and that’s a matchup issue that gives the Vols a winning edge.
The pick: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 20
Other SEC league games
LSU at Kentucky -3: This feels like a circle-the-team, last-stand sort of game for Ed Orgeron. The Tigers’ talent wins out in an overtime upset, 27-24.
Vanderbilt at Florida -38.5: The Gators will pound the ball at Commodores’ team that has already shown its colors, 52-3.
Alabama -17.5 at Texas A&M: Nick Saban’s team has been outscored in the second half of its past two SEC games combined 41-24 — that’s enough to convince me to think the Aggies cover, but lose to the Tide, 41-24.
Arkansas at Ole Miss -6: The Razorbacks’ intercepted Matt Corral six times in beating the Rebels 33-21 last season. That won’t happen in Oxford on Saturday, Ole Miss wins 34-24.