LSU quarterback ankle injury could factor into Georgia betting line increase in SEC title game

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Toledo
    Sat, 12/3 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Ohio
  • (15) Kansas State
    Sat, 12/3 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (4) TCU
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 12/3 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    Troy
    Fresno State
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @9:00 ET
    Boise State
    (25) UCF
    Sat, 12/3 on ABC @9:00 ET
    (19) Tulane
  • (7) Clemson
    Sun, 12/4 on ABC @1:00 AM ET
    (18) North Carolina
    Purdue
    Sun, 12/4 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (3) Michigan
    Wyoming
    0
    Final
    Fresno State
    30
    Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
  • West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
    Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
  • Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
    Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
    (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
  • (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
    Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
    Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
  • Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
    Louisville
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    Duke
    34
    UTEP
    31
    Final
    UTSA
    34
  • UAB
    37
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Illinois
    41
    Final
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    48
    Final
    Arkansas State
    19
    Memphis
    31
    Final
    SMU
    34
  • Auburn
    27
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    49
    Purdue
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    16
    (10) Oregon
    34
    Final
    (22) Oregon State
    38
    Minnesota
    23
    Final
    Wisconsin
    16
  • Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Jose State
    27
    Michigan State
    16
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    35
    (14) Utah
    63
    Final
    Colorado
    21
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    (4) TCU
    62
  • Louisiana
    41
    Final
    Texas State
    13
    Southern Miss
    20
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Nevada
    22
    Final
    UNLV
    27
    Appalachian State
    48
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    51
  • Middle Tennessee
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    28
    (6) LSU
    23
    Final
    Texas A&M
    38
    (25) UCF
    46
    Final
    South Florida
    39
    (9) Tennessee
    56
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    0
  • (13) Notre Dame
    27
    Final
    (5) USC
    38
    Oklahoma
    48
    Final
    Texas Tech
    51
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Houston
    30
    Syracuse
    32
    Final
    Boston College
    23
  • Pittsburgh
    42
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    16
    Kansas
    27
    Final
    (15) Kansas State
    47
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    San Diego State
    3
    (12) Washington
    51
    Final
    Washington State
    33
  • BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Toledo
    Sat, 12/3 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Ohio
LSU got the best of Georgia the last time the teams met in the SEC Championship Game in 2019.
Alyssa Pointer / AJC

LSU quarterback ankle injury could factor into Georgia betting line increase in SEC title game

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS —Georgia has increased to a 17 1/2-point favorite over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, up 2 1/2 points from where the line opened two weeks ago.

The uncertain status of LSU’s Jayden Daniels may have something to do with that.

The Bayou Bengals’ elusive quarterback injured his ankle with 6:21 remaining in LSU’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

RELATED: College Football Playoff picture develops, crystal ball

Daniels re-entered the game, his ankle heavily taped, but coach Brian Kelly said he was kept in a protective boot on Sunday.

Kelly was guardedly optimistic Daniels will be OK for the 4 p.m. game against Georgia on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It wasn’t a high-ankle sprain, (and) those are the things that you concern yourself with because that’s going to limit his mobility,” Kelly said.

“He’s going to need to have obviously all of his mobility and more. Early indications look pretty good.”

Perhaps, but if the injury costs Daniels any preparation time it would be costly against a Georgia team that leads the nation in scoring defense (11.33 points per game) and is fifth in pass efficiency defense.

Georgia, meanwhile, appears on the brink of of getting explosive receiver Adonai Mitchell back from the ankle injury that sidelined him and slowed him since the second game of the season.

“He’s better than he’s been, (and) he’s improved each week,” Smart said. “He was able to do a little bit more this week in terms of warmup and during the game.”

Other league championship game lines:

USC - 2 1/2 over Utah, Las Vegas

TCU - 2 1/2 over Kansas State, Arlington, TX

Clemson -9 over North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

Michigan - 15 1/2 over Purdue, Indianapolis

NextGeorgia favored to blow out Georgia Tech amid college football’s …
Leave a Comment