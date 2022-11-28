LSU quarterback ankle injury could factor into Georgia betting line increase in SEC title game

ATHENS —Georgia has increased to a 17 1/2-point favorite over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, up 2 1/2 points from where the line opened two weeks ago.

The uncertain status of LSU’s Jayden Daniels may have something to do with that.

The Bayou Bengals’ elusive quarterback injured his ankle with 6:21 remaining in LSU’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night.