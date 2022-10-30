Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle with Tennessee
ATLANTA — Georgia opened as a 9-point favorite over Tennessee in college football’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the 2022 season.
It’s only the 25th time in the history of the AP poll that No. 1 has played No. 2 in a regular-season game, and the first time these programs have been a part of such a showdown.
The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) will play host to the red-hot Vols (8-0, 4-0) at 3:30 p.m. game (TV: CBS).
ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation will be in Athens for what promises to be an explosive matchup at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia has been favored by 11.5 points in futures odds on the game, but Tennessee’s resounding 44-6 win over previously No. 17-ranked Kentucky has turned heads and opened eyes.
The Wildcats had not given up more than 24 points in 11 consecutive contests and were considered by some a dark horse candidate in the SEC East with projected first-round pick Will Levis at quarterback.
Tennessee’s defense, once much-maligned, held Levis under 100 yards passing and intercepted him three times in its warm-up for former Georgia walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Bennett, the offensive MVP in UGA’s Orange Bowl and CFP wins last season, is coming off a spotty two-interception performance in the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday.
RELATED: 6 takeaways from Georgia’s rivalry win over Florida
The Bulldogs’ supporting cast, featuring All-American Brock Bowers, more than compensated against the Gators’ defense.
Georgia rolled up a series-record 555 yards and overcame three turnovers to pull away for the win in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee defeated Florida — the teams’ only common opponent to this point — by a 38-33 count earlier this season in Neyland Stadium.
Here’s a look at the other SEC games and their opening spreads, per the Circa Sports Book:
Florida at Texas A&M -4, noon