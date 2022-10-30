Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle with Tennessee

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
20
Final
42
(1) Georgia
  • San Diego State
    28
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Stanford
    13
    Final
    (12) UCLA
    38
    Nevada
    28
    Final
    San Jose State
    35
    Wyoming
    27
    Final
    Hawai'i
    20
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
  • UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
    Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
  • Oregon State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Air Force
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS @3:30 ET
    Army
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Charlotte
    (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
  • Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M
    (21) North Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Virginia
    (23) Tulane
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Maryland
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Wisconsin
  • Minnesota
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
    Iowa
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Purdue
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 11/5 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (7) TCU
    (19) Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri
  • Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/5 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Marshall
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
  • Baylor
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Oklahoma
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    (8) Oregon
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Colorado
    (13) Penn State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Indiana
  • (16) Syracuse
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Pittsburgh
    UTSA
    Sat, 11/5 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    New Mexico
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Utah State
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
  • UCF
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    Washington State
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @7:30 ET
    Stanford
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (17) Illinois
  • South Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Liberty
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Navy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (20) Cincinnati
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
  • East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
    (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
  • (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
    Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
    Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
    South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
  • Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
    Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
    Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
    Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
  • Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
    Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    Old Dominion
    17
    Final
    Georgia State
    31
  • Northwestern
    13
    Final
    Iowa
    33
    (17) Illinois
    26
    Final
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
    SMU
    45
    Final
    Tulsa
    34
  • (20) Cincinnati
    21
    Final
    UCF
    25
    (8) Oregon
    42
    Final
    California
    24
    (10) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    Louisville
    48
    Temple
    20
    Final
    Navy
    27
  • Robert Morris
    3
    Final
    Appalachian State
    42
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    Final
    (22) Kansas State
    48
    North Texas
    40
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    13
    Missouri
    23
    Final
    (25) South Carolina
    10
  • South Alabama
    31
    Final
    Arkansas State
    3
    Colorado State
    10
    Final
    Boise State
    49
    UAB
    17
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    24
    (10) USC
    45
    Final
    Arizona
    37
  • (19) Kentucky
    6
    Final
    (3) Tennessee
    44
    Coastal Carolina
    24
    Final
    Marshall
    13
    Baylor
    45
    Final
    Texas Tech
    17
    (15) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Texas A&M
    28
  • Arizona State
    42
    Final
    Colorado
    34
    Michigan State
    7
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    29
    Pittsburgh
    24
    Final
    (21) North Carolina
    42
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    UTEP
    13
  • San Diego State
    28
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Stanford
    13
    Final
    (12) UCLA
    38
    Nevada
    28
    Final
    San Jose State
    35
    Wyoming
    27
    Final
    Hawai'i
    20
  • Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
Justin Fields-Georgia-Georgia football-UGA football-Georgia Bulldogs-Tennessee-Tennessee football
ATHENS, GA - Georgia and Tennessee meet on Saturday in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game at Sanford Stadium. The border state rivals have a rich history of competitive games. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle with Tennessee

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Georgia opened as a 9-point favorite over Tennessee in college football’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the 2022 season.

It’s only the 25th time in the history of the AP poll that No. 1 has played No. 2 in a regular-season game, and the first time these programs have been a part of such a showdown.

The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) will play host to the red-hot Vols (8-0, 4-0) at 3:30 p.m. game (TV: CBS).

ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation will be in Athens for what promises to be an explosive matchup at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been favored by 11.5 points in futures odds on the game, but Tennessee’s resounding 44-6 win over previously No. 17-ranked Kentucky has turned heads and opened eyes.

RELATED: Vols make time to celebrate win over Wildcats

The Wildcats had not given up more than 24 points in 11 consecutive contests and were considered by some a dark horse candidate in the SEC East with projected first-round pick Will Levis at quarterback.

Tennessee’s defense, once much-maligned, held Levis under 100 yards passing and intercepted him three times in its warm-up for former Georgia walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, the offensive MVP in UGA’s Orange Bowl and CFP wins last season, is coming off a spotty two-interception performance in the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday.

RELATED: 6 takeaways from Georgia’s rivalry win over Florida

The Bulldogs’ supporting cast, featuring All-American Brock Bowers, more than compensated against the Gators’ defense.

Georgia rolled up a series-record 555 yards and overcame three turnovers to pull away for the win in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee defeated Florida — the teams’ only common opponent to this point — by a 38-33 count earlier this season in Neyland Stadium.

Here’s a look at the other SEC games and their opening spreads, per the Circa Sports Book:

Florida at Texas A&M -4, noon

NextGeorgia a historically big favorite to ‘break’ struggling Florida …
Leave a Comment