Around the SEC: Kirby Smart wants Georgia more focused than emotional in payback game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia’s status as a two-touchdown favorite over Florida ranks as the second-largest for the Bulldogs in the history of the series dating back 1971, when UGA was a massive 21-point favorite. Georgia is ranked No. 1 and looking to clinch the SEC East Division with.a win over the Gators and a Kentucky loss at Mississippi State later Saturday night. The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) have a 3:30 p.m. kick-off time with Florida (4-3, 2-3) at TIAA Bank Field. RELATED: Georgia a historically big favorite over Florida in Jacksonville

It’s a revenge game of sorts for Georgia, which saw a three-game win streak in the series snapped when the Gators delivered a 44-28 beatdown in last year’s rivalry classic. “That feeling coming off the field last year that we had, knowing what we could have done,” said UGA tailback James Cook, who hails from Miami. “That is what we have been holding onto this week.” Kearis Jackson, from Fort Valley, Ga., said the game does mean a great deal to the Bulldogs from Florida, but also, those from Georgia.

“Those guys get pretty pumped up, especially going into the state of Florida, going back down South to play a rivalry game,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting not only for the guys from Florida, but also us Georgia boys, as well. “Growing up, I remember always watching the Florida game. It’s an exciting matchup, and we are excited.” Excited is one thing, but coach Kirby Smart wants to make sure the players don’t get so emotional as to lose focus on their assignments and the game plan.

It’s why Smart said he doesn’t play up the revenge factor when discussing the game with his team. “I don’t try and use those extrinsic things, I just, I have never had great experiences with that,” Smart said. “I don’t want the players’ emotional the whole time “That’s what the fan wants, but I want them thinking about what they have to do to win this game and last year’s game has nothing to do with this year’s game.” Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney have moved on from Florida, while Georgia has a healthy Jordan Davis and JT Daniels leading the way. The pick: Georgia 38, Florida 17 Ole Miss at Auburn (-3) Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are on a roll, 6-1 after blasting LSU by a 31-17 count as they head for The Plains.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral remains among the Heisman Trophy frontrunners, even while Kiffin says he’s playing at less than 100 percent. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, meanwhile, is coming off a bye week after the decisive 38-23 win at Arkansas on Oct. 16. The Tigers are the healthier and more well-rested team, and Jordan-Hare Stadium figures to take effect. The pick: Auburn 28, Ole Miss 24 Kentucky (-1.5) at Mississippi State Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has never won in Starkville, 0-4 against the Wildcats’ annual SEC West Division crossover opponent. That said, Stoops and Kentucky dominated the Mike Leach-led Maroon Bulldogs last season, 24-2, in Lexington.