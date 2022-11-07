Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart warns ‘humility is a week away’

ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights.

If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.

“They understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ dominant 27-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday.