Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart warns ‘humility is a week away’

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Tennessee
13
Final
27
(1) Georgia
  • Colorado State
    16
    Final
    San Jose State
    28
    (10) UCLA
    50
    Final
    Arizona State
    36
    Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @1:00 AM ET
    Cincinnati
    Colorado
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Fresno State
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    UNLV
    Notre Dame
    Sat, 11/12 on ABC @5:00 ET
    Navy
  • SMU
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    South Florida
    Missouri
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS @5:00 ET
    (2) Tennessee
    Oklahoma
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @5:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Indiana
    Sat, 11/12 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
  • Virginia Tech
    Sat, 11/12 on RSN @5:00 ET
    Duke
    Purdue
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (14) Illinois
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 11/12 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/12 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Michigan State
  • (15) LSU
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Arkansas
    (23) Liberty
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    UConn
    Pittsburgh
    Sat, 11/12 on ACC Network @5:00 ET
    Virginia
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Georgia State
  • Rice
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Temple
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Houston
    UMass
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    UTSA
  • Army
    Sat, 11/12 on NFL Network @8:30 ET
    Troy
    North Texas
    Sat, 11/12 on STADIUM @8:30 ET
    UAB
    Nebraska
    Sat, 11/12 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (4) Michigan
    Arizona State
    Sat, 11/12 on Pac-12 Network @8:30 ET
    Washington State
  • Miami (FL)
    Sat, 11/12 on RSN @8:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @8:30 ET
    Iowa
    Iowa State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPNU @8:30 ET
    (18) Oklahoma State
    Charlotte
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
  • (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (11) Ole Miss
    New Mexico
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Air Force
    Louisville
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (5) Clemson
    Maryland
    Sat, 11/12 on FOX @8:30 ET
    (16) Penn State
  • Appalachian State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Marshall
    Northwestern
    Sat, 11/12 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Minnesota
    (25) UCF
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @8:30 ET
    (19) Tulane
    Boston College
    Sat, 11/12 on ACC Network @8:30 ET
    (21) North Carolina State
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 11/12 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Florida
    Lamar
    Sat, 11/12 on FloSports @9:00 ET
    New Mexico State
    Texas State
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Washington
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (8) Oregon
  • Kansas
    Sun, 11/13 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Wyoming
    Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
    (13) Kansas State
    Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Baylor
    Florida Atlantic
    Sun, 11/13 on STADIUM @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
  • (24) Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
  • Florida
    41
    Final
    Texas A&M
    24
    (17) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
  • Minnesota
    20
    Final
    Nebraska
    13
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
    Texas Tech
    24
    Final
    (7) TCU
    34
    Kentucky
    21
    Final
    Missouri
    17
  • Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    40
  • Baylor
    38
    Final
    Oklahoma
    35
    Georgia State
    42
    Final
    Southern Miss
    14
    (8) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Colorado
    10
    (16) Penn State
    45
    Final
    Indiana
    14
  • (22) Syracuse
    9
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    19
    UTSA
    44
    Final
    UAB
    38
    New Mexico
    10
    Final
    Utah State
    27
    (18) Oklahoma State
    16
    Final
    Kansas
    37
  • (25) UCF
    35
    Final
    Memphis
    28
    Washington State
    52
    Final
    Stanford
    14
    West Virginia
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    31
    Michigan State
    23
    Final
    (14) Illinois
    15
  • South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    31
    (23) Liberty
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    19
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    20
    Florida International
    14
    Final
    North Texas
    52
  • Troy
    23
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    Texas State
    30
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    BYU
    31
    Final
    Boise State
    28
    Texas
    34
    Final
    (13) Kansas State
    27
  • (6) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (15) LSU
    32
    UNLV
    10
    Final
    San Diego State
    14
    Houston
    63
    Final
    SMU
    77
    Arizona
    20
    Final
    (12) Utah
    45
  • James Madison
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    34
    South Carolina
    38
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    27
    (4) Michigan
    52
    Final
    Rutgers
    17
    Florida State
    45
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    3
  • Auburn
    33
    Final
    Mississippi State
    39
    (5) Clemson
    14
    Final
    Notre Dame
    35
    (20) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    (21) North Carolina State
    30
    California
    35
    Final
    (9) USC
    41
  • Colorado State
    16
    Final
    San Jose State
    28
    (10) UCLA
    50
    Final
    Arizona State
    36
    Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
071922 Atlanta: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach holds his press conference at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart warns ‘humility is a week away’

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights.

If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.

“They understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ dominant 27-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

“They’ve got to go to Starkville the next week, which is a tough game.”

The Maroon Bulldogs are coming off a 39-33 overtime win over an inspired Auburn team, beating the Tigers under the lights.

It will be a different type of SEC environment than the Georgia players have encountered, from the rapid clanks of the cowbells, to the dark starry night above amid the school’s rural setting.

The old SEC joke once told was that Starkville was not located at the end of the Earth, but you could see the end of the Earth from there.

Mississippi State has been as tough to figure as its eccentric head coach, Mike Leach.

“You could say we are tough and dumb,” Leach said, summing up the win over Auburn. “We are tough, so that part is good. We have got to learn to enjoy prosperity a little more.

“How do you enjoy prosperity? You do all the stuff that got you there in the first place. All the little things,”

That’s a roundabout way of saying Mississippi State needs to have good practices this week to have any shot against Georgia.

Other SEC opening lines this week:

LSU -2 at Arkansas

South Carolina at Florida -9

Missouri at Tennessee -20

Vanderbilt at Kentucky -17

Texas A&M -2 at Auburn

Alabama -12 at Ole Miss

NextGeorgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 …
Leave a Comment