Ohio State a popular pick over Georgia, against the odds

The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) play No. 1-ranked Georgia (13-0) at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

According to the odds checker website , the Buckeyes are “a runaway favorite on the betting market,” and “have seen 66.7 percent of the bets” to join 2017 Alabama and 2015 Ohio State as national champs.

Georgia fans can take comfort that the sportsbooks have yet to show any significant shifts, as the Bulldogs remain the favorite (-130, an implied 56.5-percent chance) at winning the title.

TCU is at plus-1800 (5.3 percent)

“Bettors backing Ohio State to beat Georgia is a wild one, especially at the rate they’re doing it,” according to Oddschecker spokesman Kyle Newman. “Sure, no team has ever won back-to-back titles before in the playoff era, but just twice in the history of the playoffs has there been a title that didn’t include at least 1 team from the year prior, 2015 and 2020.

“There’s just much historical evidence that would suggest that Ohio State has little chance against Georgia … "

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has won seven straight games when having more than a week to prepare dating back to a loss against Florida in 2020.

Smart is also 15-7 against Top 10 teams, including a 9-5 mark in neutral site games.