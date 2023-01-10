Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it.

At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag.

The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, are the odds-on favorites to win yet another title.