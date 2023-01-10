Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it.
At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag.
The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, are the odds-on favorites to win yet another title.
It seems unthinkable a team could win three national championships in a row, but Georgia’s CFP Championship season in 2022 was deemed unlikely by many after the team lost an NFL-record 15 players in the draft.
The Bulldogs certainly seem to have a workable schedule, as their non-conference games are against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech.
Georgia’s crossover games against SEC West teams are at Auburn, Sept, 30, and at home against Ole Miss on Nov. 11.
2024 CFP Championship Opening Odds
(SEC teams in boldface type)
Georgia 3-1
Alabama 4-1
Ohio State 6-1
Michigan 12-1
Notre Dame 14-1
Penn State 18-1
Texas 18-1
Clemson 25-1
TCU 25-1
Utah 28-1
USC 33-1
Kansas State 40-1
LSU 40-1
Oklahoma 40-1
Miami 50-1
Oregon 50-1
Oregon State 50-1
Tennessee 50-1
Texas A&M 50-1
UCLA 50-1
Wisconsin 50-1
Florida State 60-1
NC State 60-1
Washington 66-1
Florida 75-1
Auburn 100-1
Iowa 100-1
Kentucky 100-1
Mississippi State 100-1
Missouri 100-1
North Carolina 100-1
Oklahoma State 100-1
Ole Miss 100-1
Purdue 100-1
South Carolina 100-1
Tulane 100-1
Arkansas 150-1
Michigan State 150-1
Illinois 200-1
Indiana 200-1
Minnesota 200-1