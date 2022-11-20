Georgia favored to blow out Georgia Tech amid college football’s so-called ‘Rivalry Week’

Georgia football will get a break from the cold weather and a grueling SEC schedule with Georgia Tech coming to town as a 33-point underdog.

Coach Kirby Smart has won four in a row in what has become a lopsided series, with UGA winning 17 of the last 20. The Bulldogs have won by an average count of 45-8.75 over the past four years, including last season’s 45-0 romp in Atlanta.

The extended forecast for Sanford Stadium next Saturday calls for 60-degree weather and sunny skies, as Smart’s senior class looks to set a school record for most wins by a senior group in the noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) in Athens.