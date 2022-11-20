Georgia favored to blow out Georgia Tech amid college football’s so-called ‘Rivalry Week’

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
  • Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
  • Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
    New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
  • Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Georgia State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Marshall
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (24) Oklahoma State
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Maryland
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (9) Clemson
  • Army
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    UMass
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Liberty
  • (3) Michigan
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    James Madison
    Kent State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    East Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN Networks
    Virginia Tech
    Akron
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @6:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Rice
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    North Texas
    Louisville
    Sat, 11/26 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Kentucky
  • Troy
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
  • Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
  • UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
  • UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
  • Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
  • Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
  • Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
  • (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
  • Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
  • Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
    (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
  • Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
    Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
    Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
  • Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    10
    (5) Tennessee
    38
    Final
    South Carolina
    63
    Boise State
    20
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    14
    Final
    Missouri
    45
  • (24) Oklahoma State
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma
    28
    (14) Ole Miss
    27
    Final
    Arkansas
    42
    (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
    Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
  • Colorado State
    12
    Final
    Air Force
    24
    UAB
    10
    Final
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    (15) Washington
    54
    San Jose State
    31
    Final
    Utah State
    35
  • Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
Georgia football-UGA-Elijah Holyfield
Georgia tailback Elijah Holyfield (13) scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs the last time UGA played Georgia Tech in Sanford Stadium (2018). The 2020 game in Athens was cancelled ona account of the Covid pandemic. Athens, Georgia - November 24, 2018: Sanford Stadium, the number 5 ranked University of Georgia Bulldogs play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. (Photo by Steven Limentani)

Georgia favored to blow out Georgia Tech amid college football’s so-called ‘Rivalry Week’

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia football will get a break from the cold weather and a grueling SEC schedule with Georgia Tech coming to town as a 33-point underdog.

Coach Kirby Smart has won four in a row in what has become a lopsided series, with UGA winning 17 of the last 20. The Bulldogs have won by an average count of 45-8.75 over the past four years, including last season’s 45-0 romp in Atlanta.

The extended forecast for Sanford Stadium next Saturday calls for 60-degree weather and sunny skies, as Smart’s senior class looks to set a school record for most wins by a senior group in the noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) in Athens.

The Yellow Jackets have enjoyed moderate success under interim coach Brent Key.

Georgia Tech is 5-6 and has won games at Pitt (26-21), over Duke (23-20, OT), at Virginia Tech (28-27) and at No. 13 North Carolina (21-17) since Geoff Collins was fired after a 1-3 start.

RELATED: Georgia Tech finds stinger, upsets Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

“I don’t know a lot about them,” Smart said Saturday night after his team secured their No. 1 ranking with a 16-6 win at Kentucky. “Obviously, we broke them down a lot in the offseason …. I respect the rivalry.”

Key worked three years at Alabama (2016-2018) as the Tide’s offensive line coach before coming to Georgia Tech with Collins as assistant head coach and run game coordinator, in addition to his offensive line duties.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Brent,” Smart said. “I know Brent well, I’ve known him for a long time.”

The Yellow Jackets will be playing for bowl eligibility, looking to play in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 team went 7-6 and lost to Minnesota 34-10 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, hope to avoid the outcome they had in 2019 when D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia Tech and then-freshman George Pickens was ejected after a scuffle. Swift was limited and Pickens was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship Game against LSU the following week, a 37-10 loss.

This will be the first time Georgia plays host to Georgia Tech in Athens since 2020. The game that season was canceled on account of the SEC limiting its regular season to conference games on account of the Covid pandemic.

Other SEC betting lines released on Sunday:

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-3)

Arkansas (-5) at Missouri

Florida at Florida State (-9)

South Carolina at Clemson (-16)

Louisville at Kentucky (-3)

Auburn at Alabama (-21)

LSU (-9) at Texas A&M

Tennessee (-14) at Vanderbilt

