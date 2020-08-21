Making boiled peanuts at home

In the South, perhaps no other food makes you feel like you’re at a sporting event like boiled peanuts. It’s a 5-star snack that you never find in your home pantry, but it’s one of the top items on the menu as soon as you enter the gates of a football stadium. Those salty and soft peanuts with a cold beverage in your hand … we’ll that’s football season to me.

Here’s the good news: Boiled peanuts are surprisingly easy to make at home — and even better you can easily make them in bulk to feed a crowd if y’all are watching the game on TV. They’re an ideal appetizer for your friends and family that can be consumed slowly and steadily for hours. The first step is buying the peanuts: You’ll need to go to the produce department of Kroger or your local grocery story and find a bag of raw, green peanuts. Sometimes they can be hard to find because they’re seasonal, so you may want to call ahead. If you can’t find them, then home chefs often sub with shelled unsalted peanuts or raw peanuts. How do you make them? Let’s follow the recipe from the National Peanut Board: Ingredients 1 bag of raw, green peanuts in shell

Salt

Water

Cajun Seasoning, if desired (to me, the “secret ingredient” with 2-3 tablespoons) Directions