Transfer defensive back Brandon Turnage to land at Tennessee, spurning Georgia
It seems as though Brandon Turnage is going to end up at an SEC East school, it will just no longer be the University of Georgia.
Turnage announced on his Instagram page that he was committed to Tennessee. He has deleted his commitment edit for Georgia. Turnage announced back on May 14 that he had committed to Georgia.
*More details will be added to this story as it develops.
