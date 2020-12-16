5-star QB Brock Vandagriff is officially a Georgia Bulldog

Vandagriff becomes the third QB prospect with a 5-star rating (247Sports Composite) to sign to play for Kirby Smart’s program in Athens.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior from Prince Avenue Christian currently ranks as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat QB prospect and the No. 14 overall recruit for this cycle.

He will lead his Wolverines (11-1) into the semifinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A private state playoffs this Friday night at Wesleyan. Prince Avenue beat Wesleyan on their home turf 52-26 earlier this year.

While that was the only game of his senior season in which he did not throw a touchdown pass so far, he did sling the ball through the air with remarkable precision. The one-time Oklahoma commit did complete 20 of his 33 passes for 337 yards.

It says a lot about his game that while he did not record a passing touchdown, he did record four rushing touchdowns on the night.

Vandagriff has had a total of six other games this fall in which he threw four or more touchdown passes in a single game, including seven touchdown strikes in a 55-9 win against Athens Christian earlier this year.