ATHENS — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key came within inches of beating Georgia in his previous trip to Sanford Stadium, a 44-42 eight-overtime loss in 2024.

Two years later, on the very same field, the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs’ programs were miles apart.

UGA essentially wrecked Georgia Tech, winning by a 63-0 count in a game that didn’t see the Yellow Jackets cross midfield until their final play of the game.

Not only was Georgia’s win the most lopsided in the 120 meetings between the “Clean Old Fashioned Hate” rivals, it was also the biggest margin of victory an SEC team has scored over an ACC team in history.

This, despite the fact Coach Kirby Smart pulled his starters with 27 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game -- per the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network -- and the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs up 42-0.

Key said he “takes full accountability and responsibility” for Georgia Tech’s 3-9 season, which he referred to as a failure, promising “swift” changes in the program.

“We’ll put together a coaching staff and a roster that is a football team that Georgia Tech will be proud of,” Key said. “…. the proper corrections will be made, whether it be staff, scheme, roster, processes, overall everything.”

The message from Key on Saturday night was far different than his impassioned postgame talk after a Georgia Tech team led by Haynes King nearly pulled off an upset for the ages after entering the 2024 game as a 20.5-point underdog.

The Yellow Jackets led that game 17-0 at halftime and were up 27-13 with 3:39 left in regulation before Carson Beck and Dan Jackson’s late-game heroics sent the contest into overtime.

“There’s no moral victories,” Key said that night, “but I’m proud of those guys, and we’ll use this to continue to fuel us and continue to improve in all areas of the program.”

Georgia Tech did improve entering into the 2025 season, winning its first eight games in rising to a No. 7 national ranking, its highest in the regular season since 2009.

Key’s program, however, struggled from the onset this season to overcome the loss of King and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who was hired to become Florida’s offensive coordinator after last season, losing three of its first four games.

Against Georgia on Saturday night, the Yellow Jackets were down to their third string quarterback, Graham Knowles, who was making his first career start.

Smart was open about the Bulldogs’ dominance.

“Look, they’re down two quarterbacks, let’s call it what it is, it’s hard to have an offense when you’re down two quarterbacks,” Smart said. “In this day and age when your team has the record they have and there’s no hope of a bowl game, it’s hard to put a team out there.

“That’s what’s sad about it, kids starting thinking about themselves and start thinking about what they can do. That’s a tough dal for their coaching staff and kids to deal with when you don’t have a quarterback to put out there.”

Knowles, a junior from Carroll High School in Southlake Texas, was 3-of-12 passing for 23 yards and carried the ball four times for 29 yards,

The Yellow Jackets players, like Key, did not see this season coming last summer, as they trumpeted high expectations at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

“I’m all about winning, winning and winning, and if I didn’t believe we could win a championship, I wouldn’t have come here,” Haynes, who played two seasons at Alabama and a third at Michigan, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17.

“I believe we can win a national championship. I truly believe that, and I believe in what coach (Brent) Key is building.”

Haynes was the lone bright spot for Georgia Tech against Georgia on Saturday, rushing for 88 yards on 14 carries, including runs of 18 and 21 yards that were the Yellow Jackets only plays of over 12 yards in the game.

Key said the 63-0 gap between his program and Georgia’s on the scoreboard is “inexcusable,” but insisted the gap “can get closed just as quick” between the teams.

“You look at the outcome of the game, yeah, worst in the history of the rivalry, but it doesn’t just disintegrate ….,” Key said. “As soon as I walk out of here, this thing will be working toward the future, and the future is now.”