Brett Thorson shares hilarious Talladega Nights video to sum up his first season with Georgia

Time and time again this season, Thorson has used social media to let it be known that he wasn’t seeing the field a ton, in part because of the success of Georgia’s offense and Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs punted just 36 times this season, averaging the fourth fewest punts per game in the country.

As for Thorson, he will be expected to take up one of Bennett’s responsibilities as the Australian will be Georgia’s holder next season.

In his freshman season, Thorson had 36 punts, with the average punt going for 45 yards. His best punt came in the win over Tennessee when Thorson bombed a 75-yarder.

The Bulldogs will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, when they take on UT-Martin.

