Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates

MOBILE, Ala. — It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be. Bowers is everything a coach could want with his intense work ethic, consistency, leadership and standing as an academic All-American.

Running the ball, catching the ball or blocking for a teammate, it seems No. 19 is always in the middle of the action. But Bowers, a two-time All-American tight end, will not be in the middle of collective opportunities this season despite his tremendous value to the program. According to sources close to the situation, Bowers will not ask for any collective money because he prefer those opportunities go to other UGA student athletes. To be clear, there are two categories of NIL deals: collective driven deals that are most often funded by donors, and true-brand (commercial) deals and endorsements. Coach Kirby Smart has emphasized connectedness as one of the things that separates the two-time national championship Bulldogs from other programs with elite talent. Having a player like Bowers, a shoo-in for team captain honors this season, will go a long way as Georgia look for opportunities to earn NIL compensation through collective opportunties.

To put the commercialized collective potential into perspective, Stetson Bennett made more than $1 million in non-collective deals working with the ESM agency, which also represents Bowers. Bowers ranks 15th in the nation in total NIL value, per On3, at $1.2 million. But with Bowers dealing himself out of the collectives game this season, there will be more budget available to be shared among his UGA teammates. Bowers collective value is easily worth six figures or more. It’s hard to project exactly which football players will benefit most, but center Sedrick Van Pran might be one of the benefactors as a returning team captain who will be on preseason All-American and awards list. Linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon are two other standouts on the verge of becoming household names that could benefit.

Both Kirby Smart and UGA athletic director Josh Brooks have publicly endorsed the Classic City Collective, run by former compliance officer Matt Hibbs.

UGA News