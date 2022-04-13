Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announces NIL deal with Zaxby’s
Brock Bowers is cashing in on the back of his standout freshman season. On Wednesday the Georgia tight end announced that he would be partnering with Zaxby’s, taking advantage of the new(ish) name, image and likeness changes in college football.
Bowers led Georgia in every receiving category and set a school record for touchdown passes in a season. He is currently out for spring practice due to a shoulder injury but he is expected to be 100 percent ready to go by the start of fall practice.
